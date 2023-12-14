NFL Touchdown In Brazil: A South American First

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a groundbreaking move, São Paulo, Brazil, will host the first-ever NFL regular season game in South America in 2024.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced this historic event on Wednesday.



Goodell emphasized the NFL's commitment to global expansion, stating that bringing the league to new continents, countries, and cities is crucial to growing the game worldwide.



The game will be held at the Arena Corinthians, home to the Corinthians football club, Brazil's second-most popular team after Flamengo.



Arena Corinthians is chosen for its proven ability to host large international events, evidenced by the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.



Brazil's selection as the host country aligns with the NFL's strategy to tap into key markets for global growth.







With over 38 million fans, Brazil is the largest NFL market in the Americas outside the United States, second only to Mexico.



This game in São Paulo represents an exciting opportunity to engage with a passionate and growing fan base.

NFL's strategy to reach new audiences

The NFL's international expansion plan includes five regular season games outside the United States in 2024.



In addition to the game in Brazil, three games will take place in London-two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium.



Munich's Allianz Arena will host another international game.



These international matchups are integral to the NFL's strategy to reach new audiences and broaden the sport's appeal.



The specific teams and dates for these games will be announced in early 2024, along with the complete season schedule.



This historic game in São Paulo marks a significant step in the NFL's global expansion efforts.



It highlights the league's commitment to extending its reach and popularity beyond traditional borders, bringing American football to new and enthusiastic audiences.

