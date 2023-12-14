Blue Origin’S Awaited Return To Space

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, is planning a significant launch on December 18th.



This event is noteworthy as it marks the end of a year-long break in operations. The pause began after a malfunction during an uncrewed flight in September 2022.



The upcoming mission, known as NS24, will carry 33 scientific payloads.



Additionally, 38,000 postcards from students will be onboard, courtesy of Blue Origin's educational program, Club for the Future.



The 2022 incident involved a rocket engine failure. Fortunately, the capsule's emergency system worked perfectly, safely separating from the rocket.



This suggests that they would have remained unharmed if a crew had been on board.



After the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required Blue Origin to make 21 corrective changes.







These included adjustments to the rocket's design and its management structure.



Blue Origin has completed most of these required changes. However, the FAA states that some items still need addressing.



This launch is not just about returning to space. It also tests Blue Origin's commitment to safety and reliability.



If successful, it could lead to the resumption of manned missions. Since mid-2021, Blue Origin has sent 31 people, including Bezos , to the edge of space and back.



The company is not only focused on suborbital flights.

New Glenn Orbital Rocket

They are also developing the New Glenn orbital rocket in Florida, working on the Blue Moon lunar lander for NASA, and constructing the Orbital Reef commercial space station.



The recent leadership change, with Dave Limp taking over as CEO from aerospace veteran Bob Smith, marks a new phase for Blue Origin.



This upcoming launch is crucial. It represents Blue Origin's determination to continue as a key player in the growing space tourism industry.



This sector offers brief experiences of weightlessness in space.



Blue Origin's main competitor here is Virgin Galactic, which has continued its space tourism operations during Blue Origin's hiatus.

