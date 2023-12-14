Monak E-Services Triumphs At Fintech World Cup Regional Finals In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh -\u00a0 Asdaf News:\r

\r

The second day of the DATE FinTech Show and DATE AI Show hosted 11 shortlisted fintech start-ups participated in the third regional finals of the Fintech World Cup organized by Dubai Fintech Summit in collaboration with Trescon competing for the opportunity to present at the championship game and win funding worth up to $1 million marking Monak E-Services victory among the shortlist of start-ups, showcasing the innovative ecosystem thriving within Saudi Arabia's tech landscape. Fintech entrepreneurs given a platform to exhibit transformative innovations reshaping the industry at the Dubai Fintech Summit held in Dubai in 2024.\r

\r

A major advancement in innovative fintech solutions was made when Monak E-Services, a MENA-based migrant fintech that provides life services and financial inclusion to Middle Eastern workers through a partnered network, won the regional finals held at the DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh.\r

Following their win, Mazen Mostafa Abdel Aziz, Head of Partnerships at Monak E-Services, expressed gratitude for the remarkable platform and said,\u201d It really matters to us to be a part of a stage where global juries and investors believe in our social mission and vision.\u201d\r

During the event, the vibrant exchange of ideas and visionary insights underscored the evolution and dynamism of fintech in Saudi Arabia. The convergence of leading start-ups, global tech influencers, and visionary minds at DATE underscores its role in igniting Saudi Arabia's tech revolution and its commitment to driving sustained growth and innovation in the region's tech landscape.\r

\r

The event shed light on the dynamic development of Saudi Arabia's fintech industry by gathering innovative concepts and ground-breaking insights. Leading start-ups, international tech influencers, and creative thinkers came together at DATE, highlighting the event's critical role in igniting Saudi Arabia's innovation boom. It represents dedication to accelerating long-term prosperity and encouraging innovation in the area's technology sector.\r

Sharath Ravi, CMO of Trescon, said, 'at Trescon we are committed to creating platforms that foster collaboration, growth, and development of key emerging technology ecosystems like AI and Fintech. Through events like DATE,\u00a0 we also strive to support economic development in alignment with key government initiatives like the national agenda detailed in Saudi Vision 2030. \u00a0By incorporating events like the Fintech World Cup organized by Dubai Fintech Summit within DATE KSA, we bring some of the most exciting Fintech start-ups from Saudi Arabia and the MENA region to showcase their innovative offering to qualified global investors and gain invaluable market exposure.\u201d\r

The second day of the DATE FinTech Show and DATE AI Show also boasted compelling keynote presentations and captivating panel discussions, aiming to drive deeper conversations about the adoption of these cutting-edge emerging tech solutions.\r

\r

'Digital Asset Regulation is Transcending: Creating a regulatory framework for the Digital Asset ecosystem to thrive', session moderated by Vineet Budki, Managing Partner & CEO, Cypher Capital where the panel highlighted the latest developments in the regulatory landscape. The panelists; Ian Arden, CEO, Mempool Ventures; Stefan Kimmel, CEO, M2; and Monica Brand Engel, CEO, Quona Capital, shared key insights on investor protection, financial stability, and AML\/CFT compliance\r

\r

'Empowerment Personified: Fintech's Impact on Women-led Enterprises.' by Nouf Hijazi, Business News Presenter at Al Arabiya, the panel deliberated on women's advocacy for gender inclusivity in the tech ecosystem. The panelists; Emon Shakoor, CEO of Blossom MENA; Sonia Shaw, Partner & Vice President of Global Partnerships at CoinW; and Elina Idrisova, Regional Director at Elevatus, shared compelling views advocating empowerment in the fintech space to drive much-needed change.\r

\r

The conclusion of this successful event sparks anticipation for the forthcoming edition set to take place in Indonesia on 12th and 13th June 2024, poised to equip businesses with state-of-the-art tech solutions, offering an exclusive glimpse into tomorrow's innovation and technology.

MENAFN14122023007116015312ID1107597919