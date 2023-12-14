Global Eubiotics Market Size, Trends, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Probiotics and prebiotics combine to form symbiotic or eubiotic organisms. Feed mills, pre-mixers, and specialized distributors are among Eubiotics' manufacturers and distributors. Companies involved in the production of Eubiotics sell their products directly to consumers or producers of integrated feed. In either instance, the livestock producers have access to Eubiotics products. The production of Eubiotics, such as organic acids, involves fermentation and chemical synthesis. For animal feed applications like hay and feed additives, chemical synthesis is typically preferred. Primarily, the availability of raw materials, agroclimatic conditions, regional regulations, etc., influence the pricing of Eubiotics.

Due to the prevalence of price-sensitive customers, manufacturers compete based on price. The manufacturers focus on process innovation and procuring inexpensive raw materials to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In addition, the rapid expansion of end-use applications such as feed and pharmaceuticals and the rising production of Eubiotics, which is anticipated to close the supply-and-demand divide, are expected to increase prices over the forecast period moderately.

Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Meat and Meat Products Drives the Global Market

This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period due to factors such as the shift in diet and food consumption patterns toward animal-derived products and the expansion of the world's population. This circumstance has prompted participants in the livestock industry to increase their output by optimizing their resources. Meat is considered an essential diet component due to its high nutrient density. Meat and meat products contain protein, micronutrients, and minerals that promote growth and development.

Additionally, meat processing enhances food safety, reduces costs, and extends shelf life. Using eubiotics maximizes available resources because it promotes faster growth, a healthy balance of gut microflora, proper mineral assimilation, and efficient vitamin synthesis. This increases livestock farmers' production, allowing them to satisfy the rising demand for meat. Certain inherent benefits of Eubiotics are beneficial to livestock. Probiotics introduce beneficial microorganisms into the gastrointestinal tract.

Growing Demand For Natural Feed Additives Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for natural and sustainable animal husbandry practices has increased because consumers are becoming more aware of the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and are concerned about the safety of the food supply. This is a direct consequence of the consumer population's increased awareness. Following this evolution, Eubiotics derived from natural sources, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and essential oils, provide risk-free and beneficial alternatives to conventional feed additives, such as antibiotics and growth stimulants. The conventional feed additives probiotics, prebiotics, and essential oils contain these Eubiotics.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global eubiotics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The eubiotics market in Europe is expected to grow due to the increasing consumption of processed meat and livestock production in countries like Germany, France, and Italy. This demand for high-quality animal products is expected to drive the feed additives market, fueling the consumption of eubiotics ingredients in the feed industry. The poultry feed market accounts for a major share of the region's compound feed market, representing approximately one-third of the total compound feed market.

The aquaculture industry in the region is also experiencing significant demand for chelated minerals due to the high consumption of seafood products. The European Commission reports that Italy, France, and Spain exhibit high expenditure on fish consumption, leading to a demand for aquafeed additives and zinc methionine chelates in feed formulations. Italy's aquaculture sector is characterized by modern techniques and industrialization, with the growing consumption of sea bass, sea breams, and White Sea breams boosting production.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Rising production and export of feed additives to the region from important nations like China and Japan are projected to support market expansion. Zinc methionine chelates are generally employed in animals to improve health, boost reproduction, and lower the incidence of certain disorders. The need to focus on animal health and hygiene due to the region's increasing meat consumption has increased the need for feed additives. As a result, the market for zinc methionine chelates in the area is projected to develop as demand for feed additives increases. One of the key factors influencing the demand for animal feed and feed additives in the region is the increase in pig and beef consumption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



The global eubiotics market was valued at USD 87 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 10.49 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global eubiotics market is bifurcated into probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, phytogenic, and others (enzymes). The probiotics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Based on form, the global eubiotics market is segmented into liquid and solid. The liquid segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global eubiotics market is bifurcated into gut health, immunity, yield, and others. The gut health segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global eubiotics market is divided into cattle feed (dairy, meat), poultry feed, swine feed, aquatic, and others. The poultry segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Europe is the most significant global eubiotics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global eubiotics market are DSM; Novus International, Inc.; UAS Laboratories; Lallemand, Inc.; Calpis Co., Ltd.; Advanced BioNutrition Corp; BENEO; BEHN MEYER; Lesaffre Group; Kemin Industries, Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Novozymes; Associated British Foods plc; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Evonik Industries AG; BASF SE; Cargill, Incorporated; ADM; Bluestar Adisseo Co.; and Biomin.



In July 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV (Royal DSM) acquired Midori USA Inc., a start-up company primarily involved in developing targeted eubiotics that improve the environmental impact and health of the animals. The company introduced a new technology that recognizes glycans sourced from natural food sugar and modulated how the microbiome in the gut functions in animals. The glycans help provide a consistent and effective impact on the gut health of animals, further leading to improved animal health and enhanced nutrient usage from the feed. In December 2021, Novus International partnered with Agrivida, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, for R&D collaborations. Through this partnership, the company will explore possibilities in new product developments, which may drive the company's eubiotics business.



