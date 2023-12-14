Global Ethyl Acetate Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The ethyl acetate organic compound is an ester of ethanol and acetic acid. It is a common chemical reaction and preparation solvent. For this reason, it is manufactured on a massive scale. The chemical formula for ethyl acetate is C4H8O2. The composition is CH3-COO-CH2-CH3. Ethyl acetate is utilized as a solvent for varnishes, lacquers, dry cleaning, stains, lipids, and nitrocellulose. It is emitted during the production of synthetic fabrics and leather, as well as photographic films and plates. Ethyl acetate, or ethyl ethanoate, is primarily used as a solvent in various chemical reactions.

Ethyl Acetate can irritate the epidermis, eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure to excessive concentrations can cause vertigo, light-headedness, and fainting. Repeated contact can cause dehydration and cracking of the epidermis. Long-term exposure can affect the liver and kidneys. In India, ethyl acetate is commonly used as a solvent and co-solvent in paints and coatings. As a coalescing agent, it creates solvent-based coatings such as nitrocellulose, cellulose acetate butyrate, acrylics, and waterborne coatings.

Market Dynamics Growing Preference Worldwide for Flexible Packaging Solutions Drives the Global Market

Flexible packaging solutions are experiencing the greatest demand in the packaging solutions market. This is due to the numerous benefits of flexible packaging solutions, including lower costs, increased flexibility, simplified recycling, extended shelf lives, and reduced environmental impact. The utilization of these solutions is expanding across all industrial applications. Due to its rapid pigment absorption, ethyl acetate is frequently used in the flexible packaging industry as a solvent for printing inks and laminated adhesives. In the coming years, ethyl acetate-based flexible packaging solutions are anticipated to be in greater demand. This results from the global expansion of e-commerce and retail businesses, which utilize flexible packaging solutions.

A Change to Environmentally Friendly Solvents Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Ethyl acetate is considered an environmentally safe solvent due to its minimal toxicity and negligible VOC emissions (emissions of volatile organic compounds). This is because it possesses only a moderate level of hazard potential. As a result of the expansion of environmental legislation and the emergence of a focus on sustainability, industries are driven to use solvents that are less harmful to the environment. This pressure is a direct result of the expanding emphasis on sustainability.

This drive results from increased environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices. If you sell your goods using ethyl acetate as an environmentally friendly alternative, you will have a greater chance of profiting from this trend because you will have more options. This is because ethyl acetate is an environmentally friendly alternative.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global ethyl acetate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific area was responsible for generating the biggest share of the total revenue generated by ethyl acetate. The region is home to some of the world's most prolific ethyl acetate producers and consumers, with China, India, and Japan leading the pack in production and consumption, respectively. The Asia-Pacific region is considered one of the regions experiencing one of the highest economic development, industrialization, and expansion rates in important end-use sectors. China and India are the two most significant countries contributing to expanding the ethyl alcohol market in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. In Europe, Major industrial economies like the UK, Germany, and France are home to an expanding number of companies that produce and provide chemicals, food and drinks, autos, and packaging materials. Significant automobile manufacturing facilities drive the region's need for ethyl acetate. Printing inks for flexible and plastic packaging solutions are made from ethyl acetate. After Asia Pacific, Europe has grown to be the second-largest market for ethyl acetate globally. Ethyl acetate is utilized in flavors and fragrances, paints and coatings, and packaging solutions in Europe. This demand has been spurred by ongoing improvements in the region's industrial sector, especially because of its thriving automotive, transportation, chemicals, and food and beverage industries.



The global ethyl acetate market was valued at USD 32 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the end-user, the global ethyl acetate market is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, packaging, artificial leather, and others. The Food and Beverage segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global ethyl acetate market players are Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, and INEOS.



In July 2022, Yip's Chemical said it had signed an agreement to sell a 51% effective interest in Handsome Chemical, a subsidiary of its solvents business, to investment firm PAG for around CNY 2.3 billion (~USD 0.36 billion). Handsome Chemical is the world's largest acetate solvent producer, with an annual production capacity of more than 1.6 m tons. In September 2023, Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (IOLCP) hit a 17-month high of Rs 520.70 as they zoomed 19 percent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its highest level.



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Packaging

Artificial Leather Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

