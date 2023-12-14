Backpacks Market [2023-2030] Research Report | Industry Is Booming Globally At A Significant Growth

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global“ Backpacks Market “ Status and Prospect | New Report [2023-2030] | The research report helps consumers to recognize the market challenges and opportunities. Global Backpacks Market report contains the recent forecast research for the predicted period. The Backpacks Market report extensively offers the latest information about technological developments and market growth prospects based on the regional landscape. This Report offers a complete evaluation of every area including the volume of the global Backpacks market in that area in the estimated duration. This well-drafted report entails the existing market status, historical data, and projection outlook. A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on regions, types, and applications in the report. The report tracks primary trends that decide future growth prospects in the global market.

The list of TOP KEY PLAYERS in the Backpacks Market Report are -

The information for each competitor includes Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share, etc.



Arcâteryx Equipment

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Sierra Designs

AMG Group

Deuter Sports

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

Osprey Packs

The North Face

Wildcraft

Nike Adidas

Among other players domestic and global, Backpacks market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America separately. Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Backpacks in United States, including the following market information:

United States Backpacks Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (USD millions)

United States Backpacks Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

United States top five Backpacks companies in 2020 (%)

The global Backpacks market size is expected to growth from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of Percent during 2021-2027.

The United States Backpacks market was valued at USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Furthermore, the Backpacks Market Trends report delivers essential statistics, data, information, and trends in this specialized sector, as well as competitive landscape details. In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone who has a stake or is considering entering the Backpacks market.

Backpacks Market Size in 2023 - Report Overview

The Backpacks Market Size research report for the years 2023 to 2030 presents an overview of the market's statistical scope, market division standards, and research methods. The report provides an executive summary of various market segments categorized by region, product type, application, and others, detailing the market size of each segment and its potential for future development. The report offers a comprehensive view of the current state of the Backpacks Market and its evolution in the short, medium, and long term. Additionally, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape, including market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers.

The latest research report provides a deep insight into the global Backpacks market, covering all essential aspects from macro overviews to micro details such as market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche markets, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The analysis helps readers shape competition within the industry and develop strategies for the competitive environment to enhance potential profits. Moreover, it provides a framework for evaluating and assessing a business organization's position.

Backpacks Market Segmentation -

Backpacks market growth is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into -



15-35 Liters Capacity

36-60 Liters Capacity Above 60 Liters Capacity

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including -



Men Women

Regions and Countries Level Analysis -

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research study of the global Backpacks market analysis presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Backpacks markets. For the historical and forecast period 2017 to 2030, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Backpacks market.

Geographic Segmentation - Top Countries Data



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market -

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 , the world economy continues to suffer from a series of destabilizing shocks, many companies experienced bankruptcy and a sharp decline in turnover. After more than two years of the pandemic, the global economy began to recover, entering 2023, the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and its global effects on commodity markets, supply chains, inflation, and financial conditions have steepened the slowdown in global growth. In particular, the war in Ukraine is leading to soaring prices and volatility in energy markets, with improvements in activity in energy exporters more than offset by headwinds to activity in most other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also led to a significant increase in agricultural commodity prices, which is exacerbating food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging markets and developing economies.

Questions covered in this Backpacks Market Research Report -



What is the Backpacks Market Size?

What is the market growth of this Backpacks Industry?

What will be the CAGR for Backpacks Market during 2023-2030?

What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this Backpacks market? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

What was the global market status of the Backpacks market? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the Backpacks market? What is the current market status of the Backpacks industry? What is the market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Backpacks market by taking applications and types into consideration?

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region.

Major Points from Table of Contents -

1 Introduction to Research and Analysis Reports

1.1 Backpacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Backpacks Market Overview

1.4 Methodology and Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Backpacks Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Backpacks Revenue, Prospects and Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Backpacks Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Backpacks Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Backpacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Backpacks Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Backpacks Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Backpacks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Backpacks Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Backpacks Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Backpacks Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type - United States Backpacks Market Size Markets, 2021 and 2027

4.1.2 15-35 Liters Capacity

4.1.3 36-60 Liters Capacity

4.1.4 Above 60 Liters Capacity

4.2 By Type - United States Backpacks Revenue and Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type - United States Backpacks Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type - United States Backpacks Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type - United States Backpacks Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type - United States Backpacks Sales and Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type - United States Backpacks Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type - United States Backpacks Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type - United States Backpacks Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type - United States Backpacks Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application - United States Backpacks Market Size, 2021 and 2027

5.1.2 Men

5.1.3 Women

5.2 By Application - United States Backpacks Revenue and Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application - United States Backpacks Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application - United States Backpacks Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application - United States Backpacks Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application - United States Backpacks Sales and Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application - United States Backpacks Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application - United States Backpacks Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application - United States Backpacks Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application - United States Backpacks Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers and Brands Profiles

6.1 Arcâteryx Equipment

6.1.1 Arcâteryx Equipment Corporation Information

6.1.2 Arcâteryx Equipment Overview

6.1.3 Arcâteryx Equipment Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Arcâteryx Equipment Backpacks Product Description

6.1.5 Arcâteryx Equipment Recent Developments

6.2 Kelty

6.2.1 Kelty Corporation Information

6.2.2 Kelty Overview

6.2.3 Kelty Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Kelty Backpacks Product Description

6.2.5 Kelty Recent Developments

6.3 Marmot Mountain

6.3.1 Marmot Mountain Corporation Information

6.3.2 Marmot Mountain Overview

6.3.3 Marmot Mountain Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Marmot Mountain Backpacks Product Description

6.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Developments

6.4 Mountain Hardwear

6.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mountain Hardwear Overview

6.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Backpacks Product Description

6.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Developments

6.5 Sierra Designs

6.5.1 Sierra Designs Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sierra Designs Overview

6.5.3 Sierra Designs Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sierra Designs Backpacks Product Description

6.5.5 Sierra Designs Recent Developments

6.6 AMG Group

6.6.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 AMG Group Overview

6.6.3 AMG Group Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 AMG Group Backpacks Product Description

6.6.5 AMG Group Recent Developments

6.7 Deuter Sports

6.7.1 Deuter Sports Corporation Information

6.7.2 Deuter Sports Overview

6.7.3 Deuter Sports Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Deuter Sports Backpacks Product Description

6.7.5 Deuter Sports Recent Developments

6.8 Gelert

6.8.1 Gelert Corporation Information

6.8.2 Gelert Overview

6.8.3 Gelert Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Gelert Backpacks Product Description

6.8.5 Gelert Recent Developments

6.9 Gregory Mountain Products

6.9.1 Gregory Mountain Products Corporation Information

6.9.2 Gregory Mountain Products Overview

6.9.3 Gregory Mountain Products Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Gregory Mountain Products Backpacks Product Description

6.9.5 Gregory Mountain Products Recent Developments

6.10 High Sierra

6.10.1 High Sierra Corporation Information

6.10.2 High Sierra Overview

6.10.3 High Sierra Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 High Sierra Backpacks Product Description

6.10.5 High Sierra Recent Developments

6.11 Osprey Packs

6.11.1 Osprey Packs Corporation Information

6.11.2 Osprey Packs Overview

6.11.3 Osprey Packs Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Osprey Packs Backpacks Product Description

6.11.5 Osprey Packs Recent Developments

6.12 The North Face

6.12.1 The North Face Corporation Information

6.12.2 The North Face Overview

6.12.3 The North Face Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 The North Face Backpacks Product Description

6.12.5 The North Face Recent Developments

6.13 Wildcraft

6.13.1 Wildcraft Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wildcraft Overview

6.13.3 Wildcraft Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Wildcraft Backpacks Product Description

6.13.5 Wildcraft Recent Developments

6.14 Nike

6.14.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.14.2 Nike Overview

6.14.3 Nike Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Nike Backpacks Product Description

6.14.5 Nike Recent Developments

6.15 Adidas

6.15.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.15.2 Adidas Overview

6.15.3 Adidas Backpacks Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Adidas Backpacks Product Description

6.15.5 Adidas Recent Developments

7 United States Backpacks Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Backpacks Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Backpacks Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Backpacks Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

...Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at -

