Global Automotive Power Electronics Market [2023-2030] | Stay Ahead Of The Game

Global“ Automotive Power Electronics Market “ Status and Prospect | New Report [2023-2030] | The research report provides critical information related to the global, regional, and top players including Automotive Power Electronics market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financial planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the Automotive Power Electronics market, the study also recalibrates the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the Automotive Power Electronics market.

The list of TOP KEY PLAYERS in the Automotive Power Electronics Market Report are -

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ABB Ltd

Microchip Technology

Freescale Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics NV

Rockwell Automation

Vishay Intertechnology

Fairchild Semiconductor International

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Kongsberg Automotive

Toshiba Gan Systems

Among other players domestic and global, Automotive Power Electronics market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America separately. Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Power Electronics in United States, including the following market information:

United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (USD millions)

United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

United States top five Automotive Power Electronics companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Power Electronics market size is expected to growth from USD 3965.4 million in 2020 to USD 4870.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Automotive Power Electronics market was valued at USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Automotive Power Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Furthermore, the Automotive Power Electronics Market Trends report delivers essential statistics, data, information, and trends in this specialized sector, as well as competitive landscape details. In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone who has a stake or is considering entering the Automotive Power Electronics market.

Automotive Power Electronics Market Size in 2023 - Report Overview

The Automotive Power Electronics Market Size research report for the years 2023 to 2030 presents an overview of the market's statistical scope, market division standards, and research methods. The report provides an executive summary of various market segments categorized by region, product type, application, and others, detailing the market size of each segment and its potential for future development. The report offers a comprehensive view of the current state of the Automotive Power Electronics Market and its evolution in the short, medium, and long term. Additionally, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape, including market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers.

The latest research report provides a deep insight into the global Automotive Power Electronics market, covering all essential aspects from macro overviews to micro details such as market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche markets, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The analysis helps readers shape competition within the industry and develop strategies for the competitive environment to enhance potential profits. Moreover, it provides a framework for evaluating and assessing a business organization's position.

Automotive Power Electronics Market Segmentation -

Automotive Power Electronics market growth is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into -



Power IC

Power Modules

Power Discrete Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including -



Pure Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

ICE Vehicles Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis -

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research study of the global Automotive Power Electronics market analysis presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive Power Electronics markets. For the historical and forecast period 2017 to 2030, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive Power Electronics market.

Geographic Segmentation - Top Countries Data



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market -

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 , the world economy continues to suffer from a series of destabilizing shocks, many companies experienced bankruptcy and a sharp decline in turnover. After more than two years of the pandemic, the global economy began to recover, entering 2023, the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and its global effects on commodity markets, supply chains, inflation, and financial conditions have steepened the slowdown in global growth. In particular, the war in Ukraine is leading to soaring prices and volatility in energy markets, with improvements in activity in energy exporters more than offset by headwinds to activity in most other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also led to a significant increase in agricultural commodity prices, which is exacerbating food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging markets and developing economies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report -



Comprehensive Market Insights: This report provides a deep and thorough analysis of the Automotive Power Electronics market, offering valuable insights into current trends, growth opportunities, and potential challenges. It is your gateway to a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

Data-Driven Decision Making: With access to extensive data sets, this Automotive Power Electronics market report empowers businesses to make informed decisions. Whether you're a market entrant or an established player, the data within can guide your strategic choices.

Competitive Intelligence: Gain a competitive edge by staying ahead of your rivals. This Automotive Power Electronics Market report offers a detailed analysis of key market players, their strategies, and market share, helping you identify opportunities for growth and areas where you can outperform the competition.

Industry Trends and Forecasts: Stay ahead of the curve with accurate Automotive Power Electronics market forecasts and trend analysis. This report equips you with the knowledge needed to anticipate shifts in the market, adapt your strategies, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Risk Mitigation: Identify potential risks and challenges in your Automotive Power Electronics industry and develop effective risk mitigation strategies. This report provides a comprehensive risk assessment, helping you safeguard your investments and operations.

Investment Opportunities: Whether you're an investor seeking lucrative opportunities or a business looking to expand, this Automotive Power Electronics market report highlights potential areas for investment and growth, ensuring you stay well-informed before making any financial commitments.

Regulatory and Policy Insights: Stay compliant with the latest industry regulations and policies. This Automotive Power Electronics market report offers insights into the legal landscape, ensuring that your business operates within the boundaries of the law.

Customized Solutions: Tailor your strategies and operations to suit your unique business needs. This Automotive Power Electronics market report can be customized to provide specific insights and data relevant to your industry segment, ensuring it meets your specific requirements.

Time and Cost Efficiency: Save valuable time and resources by leveraging the extensive research and analysis contained in this report. It streamlines your decision-making process and eliminates the need for extensive in-house research. Future-Proofing Your Business: The insights gained from this report not only benefit your current operations but also position your business for long-term success. It's an investment in the future sustainability and growth of your organization.

Questions covered in this Automotive Power Electronics Market Research Report -



What is the Automotive Power Electronics Market Size?

What is the market growth of this Automotive Power Electronics Industry?

What will be the CAGR for Automotive Power Electronics Market during 2023-2030?

What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this Automotive Power Electronics market? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

What was the global market status of the Automotive Power Electronics market? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the Automotive Power Electronics market? What is the current market status of the Automotive Power Electronics industry? What is the market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Automotive Power Electronics market by taking applications and types into consideration?

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region.

Major Points from Table of Contents -

1 Introduction to Research and Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Power Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Methodology and Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Automotive Power Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue, Prospects and Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Power Electronics Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Automotive Power Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Automotive Power Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Power Electronics Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Automotive Power Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Power Electronics Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Automotive Power Electronics Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Power Electronics Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Markets, 2021 and 2027

4.1.2 Power IC

4.1.3 Power Modules

4.1.4 Power Discrete

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue and Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type - United States Automotive Power Electronics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Market Size, 2021 and 2027

5.1.2 Pure Electric Vehicles

5.1.3 Hybrid Vehicles

5.1.4 ICE Vehicles

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue and Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application - United States Automotive Power Electronics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers and Brands Profiles

6.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.1.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

6.1.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Overview

6.1.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.1.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

6.2 ABB Ltd

6.2.1 ABB Ltd Corporation Information

6.2.2 ABB Ltd Overview

6.2.3 ABB Ltd Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 ABB Ltd Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.2.5 ABB Ltd Recent Developments

6.3 Microchip Technology

6.3.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

6.3.2 Microchip Technology Overview

6.3.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.3.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

6.4 Freescale Semiconductor

6.4.1 Freescale Semiconductor Corporation Information

6.4.2 Freescale Semiconductor Overview

6.4.3 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Freescale Semiconductor Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.4.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Developments

6.5 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company

6.5.1 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Overview

6.5.3 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.5.5 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

6.6 Texas Instruments

6.6.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

6.6.2 Texas Instruments Overview

6.6.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

6.7 Stmicroelectronics NV

6.7.1 Stmicroelectronics NV Corporation Information

6.7.2 Stmicroelectronics NV Overview

6.7.3 Stmicroelectronics NV Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Stmicroelectronics NV Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.7.5 Stmicroelectronics NV Recent Developments

6.8 Rockwell Automation

6.8.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

6.8.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

6.8.3 Rockwell Automation Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Rockwell Automation Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

6.9 Vishay Intertechnology

6.9.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

6.9.2 Vishay Intertechnology Overview

6.9.3 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.9.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Developments

6.10 Fairchild Semiconductor International

6.10.1 Fairchild Semiconductor International Corporation Information

6.10.2 Fairchild Semiconductor International Overview

6.10.3 Fairchild Semiconductor International Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Fairchild Semiconductor International Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.10.5 Fairchild Semiconductor International Recent Developments

6.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.11.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Corporation Information

6.11.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Overview

6.11.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.11.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Developments

6.12 Kongsberg Automotive

6.12.1 Kongsberg Automotive Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kongsberg Automotive Overview

6.12.3 Kongsberg Automotive Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kongsberg Automotive Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.12.5 Kongsberg Automotive Recent Developments

6.13 Microchip Technology

6.13.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

6.13.2 Microchip Technology Overview

6.13.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.13.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

6.14 Toshiba

6.14.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

6.14.2 Toshiba Overview

6.14.3 Toshiba Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Toshiba Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.14.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

6.15 Gan Systems

6.15.1 Gan Systems Corporation Information

6.15.2 Gan Systems Overview

6.15.3 Gan Systems Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Gan Systems Automotive Power Electronics Product Description

6.15.5 Gan Systems Recent Developments

7 United States Automotive Power Electronics Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Automotive Power Electronics Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Automotive Power Electronics Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Automotive Power Electronics Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Automotive Power Electronics Industry Value Chain

9.2 Automotive Power Electronics Upstream Market

9.3 Automotive Power Electronics Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Automotive Power Electronics Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer



With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

...Continued

