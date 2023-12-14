(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Annual Toy & Book Drive Brings Holiday Cheer To Hundreds Of Patients And Their Families

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce the success of the Annual Toy & Book Drive for Mattel Children's Hospital. For over a decade, UCU has been a dedicated partner with the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and the more than 6,000 children they treat annually. This year, UCU was able to raise over $18,000 in donations, in addition to the books and toys. UCU's sponsored book cart also delivered books and toys directly to patients and their families, to help enrich their minds and lives during the life-changing care provided by the hospital.

University Credit Union Celebrates 10 Years Supporting UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

The annual fundraising event was first started by a former board member with a simple collection box at the UCLA career center. Since then, it has grown exponentially with generous donations from the university community and caring support from UCU's member-owners and their families.

"As a people-first organization, any opportunity to support our members, their families, and our community is deeply cherished. This year, UCU is honored to continue supporting this amazing cause." Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO of University Credit Union, says. "I want to thank all of our members for their generous support and recognize UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital for the incredible work they do for our community."

Toy, book, and monetary donations were collected online, at select UCU Advisory Centers , and delivered directly to the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital on December 12th, 2023. Every member contribution was matched with an in-kind donation from UCU.



"We are immensely grateful for the support that UCU provides to the Chase Child Life program,"

Kelli Carroll, Director of Chase Child Life, says. "Their contributions have continued to grow over the years, and their recently named book cart has been a welcomed edition for distributing books, many of which are donated by them directly, for our patients and families."

About University Credit Union:

University Credit Union , a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

