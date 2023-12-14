CES Award-Winning E-Exoskeleton Specialist German Bionic Presents The Apogee+ Power Suit For The Health Sector, In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized with this year's

CES "Best of Innovation" Award in the Wearable Technologies category , Berlin-based robotics and wearable tech specialist German Bionic is back in Las Vegas in 2024 with its latest e-exoskeleton, the Apogee+ power suit. The device is specifically developed to provide dynamic support for healthcare professionals including frontline workers in hospitals, geriatric wards, or rehabilitation clinics. It follows the celebrated launch of its industrial counterpart, the Apogee exoskeleton, at CES 2023. With its safety-first design and human-centric approach, the Apogee+ represents the new standard for lifting and patient mobilization across diverse healthcare environments. Both the Apogee+ for the healthcare sector and the Apogee for industrial deployments – such as in logistics, construction, and manufacturing – can be tested live in Las Vegas, January 9 to 12, 2024. at the German Bionic showroom directly on the Las Vegas strip.

Further information including a quote for German Bionic CEO Armin G. Schmidt and details on the Apogee+ and Apogee e-exoskeletons as well as images are contained in the full official press release here:







