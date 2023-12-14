Churnzero Enters 2024 As The Customer Success Industry's Platform And Partner Of Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition grows for ChurnZero's leadership and vision in customer success, innovative product roadmap, and dedicated approach to partnerships.

ChurnZero , the platform and partner for customer success, is poised to enter 2024 as the most-loved customer success platform after a year of first-to-market technology innovations, award wins and recognition, outstanding customer feedback, and new partnerships across the customer success and SaaS industries. The company, whose customer success software helps CS teams work more efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue, was ranked as CS category leader by G2 , named the 2024 CODIE winner for CS software, and described by independent research firm Forrester as a platform that "elevates CS".

"Customer success teams worldwide have delivered outstanding results using ChurnZero to scale, automate, and enhance their operations in 2023," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "As economic headwinds continue, these teams need to drive bigger and better results with the same or even fewer resources, and we're working to put the most advanced technologies and best practices in their hands for 2024."

Innovative features and industry firsts

ChurnZero's 2023 product releases encompassed automation & AI, reporting, customer lifecycle management, user and data management, and customization options, new integrations and more. Highlights include:



Customer Success AI :

the first generative AI capability built into a customer success platform. CS AI creates email drafts, conducts research, and suggests ideas on demand. CS AI-powered Customer Briefs

provides comprehensive summaries of any customer account's attributes, health, usage, engagement, communications, and more, with a single click.

Launchpad : an in-platform library of playbook and journey templates that helps CS teams build and scale their digital programs with confidence. Launchpad's expertly created, customizable templates enable better customer outcomes, while accelerating users' expertise.

Renewal & Forecast Hub : an in-platform forecasting and management tool that enables confident ownership of account growth and revenue. Integrated with leading CRMs, Renewal Hub helps CS leaders forecast accurately, maximize growth, identify and mitigate churn risks, and design effective, collaborative revenue strategies. New integrations:

partnerships with Higher Logic Vanilla and Absorb LMS

enable CS teams to streamline, enhance, and unite their digital CS, customer education, and community management workflows. ChurnZero now offers more than 60 native integrations , the most of any CS platform.

The industry's top-rated customer success software

ChurnZero consolidated its position as the CS industry's platform and partner of choice with top ratings and feedback from customers, and multiple awards from industry bodies.



Leading software marketplace G2 named ChurnZero its category leader in customer success software , and the highest rated CS platform for user satisfaction. ChurnZero became the first CS platform to earn 1,000 customer reviews on G2 , and now holds more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

ChurnZero earned three 2023 TrustRadius Best Of awards for feature set, customer relationships, and value for price, while its CX team earned 2023 TrustRadius Top Rated awards for customer success and customer onboarding.

The Software & Information Industry Association recognized ChurnZero with the 2023 CODiE Award for best customer success management solution . ChurnZero was also shortlisted in five SaaS Awards categories for best customer service platform, best product for loyalty and retention, best platform for improved productivity, best product analytics, and highest customer satisfaction. ChurnZero scored the highest in the current offering category in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2023, an independent assessment of the top CS vendors in the market. ChurnZero's top score was based on criteria including engagement across the customer lifecycle, process and workflow, insights and reporting, data and technology, and support and guidance.

Investments in partnership and industry leadership

ChurnZero continued to invest in its partnerships with customers, CS experts and consultants, technology partners and industry organizations. The company now has formal referral agreements with 12 CS organizations and is part of a co-marketing partner network with 22 companies.



RYG events: ChurnZero hosted 23 local meetups for customer success leaders across 19 cities in North America, with more than 1,200 attendees, while its third annual BIG RYG conference

brought 265 CS leaders together for two days in Washington, D.C.

ChurnZero partnered with

Success in Black

as an official sponsor to elevate Black thought leaders in CS, amplify conversations about diversity in CS, and meaningfully help more Black CS professionals build the skills and experiences needed to advance to leadership roles.

ChurnZero partnered with ESG, SaaStr and HubSpot to launch the fourth annual Customer Success Leadership Study , now considered the definitive picture of the CS industry, based on a survey of more than 1,200 CS leaders worldwide. ChurnZero continued to enhance its strategic partnership with HubSpot, making notable enhancements to its HubSpot integration, successfully completing HubSpot's App Ascend Program, and earning recertified in the HubSpot App Marketplace .

Keep up with news, thought leadership, feature releases and more from ChurnZero here.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software

provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AITM to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

