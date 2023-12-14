ROWEN CELEBRATES MILESTONES ONE YEAR AFTER GROUNDBREAKING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2,000-acre Knowledge Community Poised to Make Massive Progress For Georgia's Economy

Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year ago, the Rowen Foundation hosted its formal groundbreaking and tree-planting ceremony to mark the beginning of Georgia's first-ever foundation-led knowledge community. Since then, tremendous progress has been made on the 2,000-acre site, with Phase 1 infrastructure on track for completion in 2024.

Since Governor Brian Kemp and Gwinnett Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson joined hundreds of leaders and dignitaries at the ceremony, grubbing, clearing and grading has been completed for much of the project's first phase of infrastructure, which includes more than two miles of environmentally friendly complete streets, paths and sidewalks. Nearly half those roadways have been paved, requiring more than 4 million pounds of rock and 37,000 cubic yards of dirt to be moved in balancing the site. Thanks to more than 36,000 man hours of work, the bioretention pond, curb and gutter installation, and storm drainage have all been installed.

“We are extremely pleased with the exciting progress we've seen on-site, and even more importantly with the progress we have made building relationships with economic development leaders from across the nation,” said Rowen Foundation CEO and President Mason Ailstock.“While many have believed in our vision, having the opportunity to see the site activated and to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us is creating tremendous energy with our neighbors and prospects. Rowen offers a tremendous opportunity to bring innovation-focused jobs and economic development to our region, the entire state and beyond.”

At complete build-out, Rowen is projected to bring nearly 100,000 jobs to Georgia, contributing $8 to $10 billion to the state's economy annually. The site continues to build on the land's rich history of environmental stewardship by utilizing green building approaches throughout the construction process. Five of Georgia's top institutions of higher education are engaged as Foundation board members, including Emory University, Georgia Gwinnett College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Spelman College and the University of Georgia.

“Rowen will be pivotal to not only the economic development of Gwinnett, but the state as a whole,” said Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Deven Cason.“Watching the project actually come to life with such an abundant history and an impactful future ahead has been an honor. We are eager to continue championing Rowen and its future success.”

The mixed-use community aims to bring together entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators in the fields of agriculture, medicine and the environment and many aligned technologies. Rowen is poised to be a global leader in knowledge, innovation and collaboration while leveraging a uniquely qualified and diverse labor pool that stretches from Metro Atlanta into Hall and Athens-Clarke Counties.

About Rowen

2,000 carefully preserved acres along Highway 316 in Gwinnett County, Ga., Rowen is a visionary knowledge community that will bring together entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators at the intersection of the Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville metropolitan statistical areas and more than 50 research and educational institutions. A new multi-use concept designed to foster discoveries in agricultural, medical and environmental sciences, Rowen will build on the land's rich history of thoughtful environmental stewardship, while changing the economic and social trajectory of Gwinnett, Georgia and our nation for generations. For more information, please visit

About Rowen Foundation

Rowen Foundation is the independent, mission-driven, not-for-profit entity leading the planning and visioning of Rowen, a new knowledge community in Gwinnett County, Ga. With its mission to be a catalyst for education, research, innovation and transformation, the foundation is responsible for project leadership and operations to ensure the long-term vision for Rowen is never compromised.

