Outlook For Earnings Per Share In 2023 Upgraded To DKK 82-87

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank upgrades expectations of its net profit for the year to DKK 5.4 bn-5.7 bn corresponding to DKK 82-87 per share. The expectations include one-off costs of DKK 0.3 bn concerning the acquisition of Handelsbanken Danmark and PFA Bank.
Previously, Jyske Bank expected a net profit for 2023 at the upper end of the range of DKK 4.7 bn-5.3 bn corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of the range of DKK 70-80.
The upgraded outlook is made on the basis of a continued solid credit quality and a favourable development within the capital markets area.
Jyske Bank's annual report for 2023 is expected to be published on 27 February 2024.
Contacts:
Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, tel. +45 89 89 20 01
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44
