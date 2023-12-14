Genetic Testing Services Market Size To Surpass US$ 21.39 Billion By 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Genetic Testing Services Market is expected to clock US$ 21.39 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. In a monumental stride towards personalized healthcare, the Genetic Testing Services Market stands as a beacon of innovation and transformative impact. As the understanding of genetics deepens and technology continues to advance, genetic testing services have become integral to informed medical decision-making. This press release delves into the pivotal role of the Genetic Testing Services Market in shaping the future of healthcare through precision diagnostics and personalized treatment strategies. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Genetic Testing Services Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 9 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 21.39 billion CAGR 10.1% Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered product, disease, end user, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)





Market Overview:

The Genetic Testing Services Market encompasses a spectrum of services designed to analyze an individual's genetic information. From identifying potential health risks to predicting response to specific medications, genetic testing plays a crucial role in tailoring healthcare interventions to an individual's unique genetic makeup. The market caters to a diverse range of applications, including disease risk assessment, carrier screening, pharmacogenomics, and ancestry tracing.

Key Drivers of Growth:

The rapid evolution of genomic technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and advanced DNA microarray techniques, has propelled the growth of the Genetic Testing Services Market. These technologies enable comprehensive analysis of an individual's entire genome, providing detailed insights into genetic variations.

The increasing recognition of the role of genetics in determining individual responses to treatments has fueled the demand for personalized medicine. Genetic testing services aid healthcare providers in tailoring treatment plans based on a patient's genetic predispositions, optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

Genetic testing has become indispensable in oncology, guiding cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. The market witnesses a surge in demand for oncogenetic testing to identify inherited genetic mutations associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

The rise of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services has empowered individuals to explore their genetic heritage, uncover potential health risks, and make lifestyle choices based on genetic insights. This consumer-driven trend contributes to the expansion of the Genetic Testing Services Market.

Various governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are recognizing the importance of genetic testing in improving public health outcomes. Supportive policies, research funding, and initiatives to integrate genetic testing into mainstream healthcare contribute to market growth.

Diverse Testing Services:

Genetic testing services provide valuable information about an individual's susceptibility to certain diseases, empowering proactive preventive measures and personalized health management.

Carrier screening helps individuals assess their risk of passing on genetic disorders to their children. The Genetic Testing Services Market includes a range of tests for carrier status determination.

Pharmacogenomic testing analyzes how an individual's genes may influence their response to medications. This personalized approach aids in optimizing drug selection and dosage for better treatment outcomes.

Ancestry testing services allow individuals to explore their genetic roots and trace their ancestral heritage. The market caters to the growing interest in genealogy and heritage exploration.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The collection and use of genetic data raise ethical and privacy considerations. Companies in the Genetic Testing Services Market have an opportunity to establish transparent practices and robust security measures to address these concerns.

Increasing genetic literacy among healthcare professionals and the general public is crucial. Companies can seize the opportunity to engage in educational initiatives to enhance understanding and awareness of genetic testing benefits and limitations.

Global Market Landscape:

Major players in the Genetic Testing Services Market include Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, and others. These companies drive market dynamics through strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and a broad portfolio of genetic testing services.

Future Outlook:

As the Genetic Testing Services Market continues to evolve, future developments are expected to focus on expanding testing capabilities, integrating genetic data into electronic health records, and advancing the understanding of the genomic basis of complex diseases. The market is poised to play a central role in the era of precision medicine.

Table of Content

Conclusion:

The Genetic Testing Services Market is not merely a sector of the healthcare industry; it represents a paradigm shift towards personalized and precision medicine. By unlocking the secrets encoded in our genes, genetic testing services are revolutionizing how diseases are diagnosed, treated, and prevented. As the market advances, it heralds a future where healthcare is truly tailored to the individual.

