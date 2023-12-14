Bioadaptives, Inc. Introduces Proteinnmoretm Ahead Of 2024 Launch Of AI-Based “Fit Your Outfit” App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BioAdaptives Anticipates the Launch of Patented AI-Based app in Q1 2024

State-of-the-Art Supplement, PROTEINnMORETM, Enters $20.4 Billion Protein Supplement Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announces the development of PROTEINnMORETM, an advanced, plant-based supplement designed to improve muscle growth and strength. Since Improving and maintaining lean muscle mass is an important goal in Fitness and Weight Management, BioAdaptives anticipates deployment of the previously announced AI-based Body Composition Measuring app, Fit Your Outfit, (FYO) during Q1 2024.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives CEO, stated,“PROTEINnMORETM is an all-natural, gluten-free, GMO-free supplement formulation designed to achieve and maintain top physical performance. PROTEINnMORETM contains blended, purified hemp and pea protein combined with spirulina and other ingredients that naturally maximize gastrointestinal uptake and bioavailability of nutrients, including essential amino acids.

“In addition, this unique protein blend is formulated to promote muscle power by directly increasing contractility of muscle fibers. The superior quality ingredients are selected for their individual beneficial effects and for their expected synergistic features, including important anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. Based on initial reports and marketing research, including increasing demand from the athletic and fitness community with higher disposable income, we expect that PROTEINnMORETM will be one of our most popular supplement formulas.

“In addition to providing more products that promote a healthier lifestyle, BioAdaptives is very excited to launch the FYO AI-based Body Composition app in Q1 2024.”

In April 2023, BioAdaptives signed a non-exclusive marketing agreement with World Wellness, LLC for a comprehensive weight management system that includes the patented FYO app that utilizes AI to scientifically measure body composition with a single photo from a smart phone with outstanding concordance and accuracy, compared to the gold standard reference DXA.

PROTEINnMORETM provides a balanced blend of plant-based protein using all-natural ingredients that enhance blood flow and muscle function. A recent market summary valued the global protein supplements market size at USD 20.47 billion in 2021 , and expects it to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The U.S. was the largest market in the North American region for protein supplements, with total revenue of USD 8.44 billion in 2021.

BioAdaptives developed and test marketed its PROTEINnMORETM formulation, based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic culture, in response to the strong demand for a premium, plant-based product that promotes optimal fitness and peak physical performance.

About Fit Your Outfit (FYO)

Fit Your Outfit (FYO) is a patented smartphone app that utilizes AI to scientifically measure body composition with a single photo. The app offers outstanding concordance and accuracy when compared to the gold standard reference DXA. Body Weight Analysis only provides a number, while Lateral Body Shape Analysis is able to deliver a more complete picture of the human body via multiple data points. The FYO app allows users to measure their own body fat percentage at home using the most innovative method for digitally determining body composition today. The app was developed by two of the foremost body composition experts in the world and uses a proprietary and exclusive pixel sizing and counting method to produce single color and real dimension silhouettes. The FYO app is protected by International US and EU granted patents. For more information, please visit:

About PROTEINnMORETM



PROTEINnMORETM is a unique, vegan-friendly, premium protein blend of natural ingredients, including hemp seed protein, spirulina, and pea protein that optimizes bioavailability of nutrients to rapidly build lean bulk and maximize contractile strength of muscles. Each serving contains 17 grams of protein with 62 minerals and trace minerals, 18 amino acids, 10 vitamins, and 14 fatty acids including Omegas – 3,5,6 and 7. PROTEINnMORETM's proprietary fitness blend contains Cordyceps sinensis, Gynostemma, Beetroot, Rhaponticum carthamoides and AstraGin®. These powerful ingredients are known to promote blood flow, supplying critical nutrition and oxygenation throughout the body, as well as being anti-inflammatory with antioxidant and rejuvenating effects. PROTEINnMORETM is recommended for people of all ages, including young and middle-aged adults desiring to optimize their physical fitness and Seniors who need to maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate muscle mass and strength for routine exercise and daily activities. The multiple benefits of PROTEINnMORETM are easily achieved by consuming the balanced formula as a blenderized combination with juice, vegetables or fruit.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company's current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungsTM and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-OneTM for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives' common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company's products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at or in our SEC filings at

