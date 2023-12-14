Graphic Film Market Worth $36.2 Billion By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 4.6% Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphic Film Market size is estimated to be USD 28.9 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM . Graphic film is produced from thin and flexible materials typically composed of either PE, PP, PVC, and others. It is designed for printing and application on a variety of surfaces like windows, vehicles, walls, and floors. It can be personalized with vivid graphics, logos, and messages, creating visually appealing displays and advertisements. With different finishes available, including gloss, matte, metallic, and textured, it offers a versatile range of options to suit various applications and meet different aesthetic preferences.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Graphic Film Market”.

234 - Market Data Tables

52- Figures

189 - Pages

List of Key Players in Graphic Film Market :

3M (US)Avery Dennison Corporation (US)DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)CCL Industries (Canada)Fedrigoni S.P.A. (Italy)ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany)HEXIS S.A.S. (France)Arlon Graphics, LLC (US)Achilles USA Inc.(US)Dunmore (US)Drytac (US)LX Hausys (South Korea)Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Graphic Film Market:



Driver: Improving living standards and rising construction industry

Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices

Opportunity: Increasing demand for bio-plastics Challenges: Limited Recycling Options

Key Findings of the Study:



By Product Type, Polyvinyl Chloride accounted for the second-largest share in 2022.

By Film Type, Opaque Film accounted for the largest share in 2022.

By End-Use Industry, Promotional & Advertisement accounted for the largest share in 2022.

By Manufacturing Process, Calendered process is the most usable process. By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Get Sample Pages:

In 2022, the opaque films segment held the most substantial market share, and it is expected to continue the growth of the graphic film market in both value and volume from 2023 to 2028. This is because opaque film, made from bi-axially oriented polyester, is distinguished by its elevated opacity, whiteness, and reduced transparency. Possessing robust mechanical strength and dimensional stability, these films are particularly favored for printing in various end-use applications, notably in the label and graphic industries.

Graphic film can be used in different end-use industries such as promotional & advertisement, automotive, industrial, and others. In the Promotional & advertisement industry, it is used in creating banners, portable signages, etc., which can be used to promote the business or provide information for products & services. In the automotive segment, it is used to wrap (either partially or fully) the vehicle, which enhances the appearance of the vehicle. Vehicle wraps are a cost-effective and long-lasting medium for promotional& advertising activities. In the industrial segment, it is used in the decoration of areas in residential and commercial complexes.

Get 10% Customization on this Report:

Graphic film is used in several end-use industries such as automotive, promotional & advertisement, industrial, and others. In addition to this, the graphic film market is also segmented based on film types such as opaque films, reflective films, transparent films, and translucent films. However, the market is also segmented based on the manufacturing process, i.e. calendared, casting, and others.

3M (US) operates as a manufacturer and distributor of a diverse range of industrial products and solutions. The company's extensive portfolio encompasses advanced materials, display materials and systems, home care, home improvement, stationery and office supplies, personal safety products, roofing granules, closure and masking systems, and more. Additionally, 3M provides solutions in various sectors such as medical, oral care, consumer health care, food safety, and health information systems. Within its Transportation and Electronics segment, 3M offers graphic films tailored for use in transportation vehicles, among other applications. The company's converting and manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...