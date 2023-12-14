Ductile Iron Pipes Market Expected To Reach 13.8 Billion By 2032: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in the need to prevent the damaging impact of disasters such as earthquakes, tornadoes, and cyclones etc is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Rockville, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Ductile Iron Pipes Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to land at a US value of $13.8 Billion by 2032.

Ductile iron pipes are a robust and flexible choice for water and wastewater systems, known for their high strength and durability. Unlike alternatives, they resist corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan and reducing the need for frequent replacements. Their versatility makes them suitable for a range of applications, from water distribution to industrial pipelines. While the initial cost may be higher, their low maintenance requirements and long-term durability result in overall cost savings. Additionally, their ease of installation, recyclability, and environmental friendliness further contribute to their appeal as a preferred material for infrastructure projects.



The market's growth is primarily driven by increasing urbanization and infrastructure development projects worldwide, where these pipes are preferred for their durability and versatility. Additionally, a rising focus on water and wastewater management, coupled with the inherent corrosion resistance and cost-effectiveness of ductile iron pipes, further fuels their demand in various applications. The market faces stiff competition from alternative materials like PVC and HDPE. PVC and HDPE pipes, with their flexibility, corrosion resistance, and lighter weight, are easier to install and potentially more cost-effective. Additionally, a significant impediment to market growth lies in the lack of awareness regarding the advantages of ductile iron pipes, particularly in specific regions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 13.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 138 Tables No. of Figures 113 Figures

Key Takeaways:



Anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032, the Indian market has implemented regulations imposing tariffs on imported Ductile Iron Pipes (DIP) despite trade liberalization. To promote the regional DIP business, the Indian government is obligated to source from local suppliers.

Ductile Iron Pipes (DIPs) are commonly coated internally for corrosion resistance. Moreover, the mining industry extensively utilizes DIP. The global segment for transporting potable water is projected to dominate by the conclusion of the forecast period. In GCC nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, a strong emphasis on securing access to drinkable water for residents is driving demand for Ductile Iron Pipes (DIPs) based on long-term policy initiatives.



Rapid urbanization, a heightened focus on water management, and a growing demand for durable piping solutions are driving the expansion of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Saint Gobain PAM

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Tata Metaliks

Saudi Arabian AMINTIT

U.S. Pipe

McWane Inc.

Construtec Ductile

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG

Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

Rashmi Metaliks

Svobodny Sokol Poland

CNBM International Corporation

Electrotherm Kurimoto, Ltd

Market Competition

Prominent industry players in this competitive market are concentrating on expanding production capacity to address the high demand.



In September 2022, Tata Metaliks launched a ductile iron pipe facility in Kharagpur, West Bengal, contributing to a production capacity increase to 400KT in two phases. In June 2020, Saint Gobain PAM secured a significant contract to overhaul the entire drinking water and wastewater infrastructure network in Northwest Bulgaria's Balkans region, aiming to achieve an 80% reduction in water loss.





Winning strategies

Leading companies should be investing in research and development to enhance corrosion resistance technologies in ductile iron pipes, ensuring longevity and minimizing maintenance costs for end-users.

Given the demand for large-diameter pipes in major infrastructure projects, top players strategically focus on manufacturing and supplying ductile iron pipes with substantial diameters, addressing the specific needs of mega-construction initiatives.

A successful strategy in the market involves using flexible and smart pricing models. Key players adopt dynamic pricing that adjusts in real time based on changes in raw material costs and market demands.

