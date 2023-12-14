Celebrate the Festive Season with INFINITI's Exclusive Weekend Sale

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 14 December 2023: As the festive season is finally here, INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce celebrating this special event across all INFINITI centers.



The season’s celebration introduces a festive element to purchasing a vehicle. Customers who schedule their showroom visits during the sale event are given the opportunity to enhance their buying experience by choosing from a variety of gifts. The selection includes a range of options from significant price reductions to beneficial service add-ons such as paint protection, window tinting, smart repairs, and gap insurance. This initiative serves as an additional benefit to the existing promotional offers.



The gift-taking extends to the entire range of INFINITI models, ensuring that every customer finds their perfect match. What’s to be found includes:



• INFINITI Q50: Starting from AED 2,299 per month, this luxury sports sedan masterfully blends power, style, and cutting-edge technology, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 engine.

• INFINITI QX50: Priced from AED 2,999 per month, this versatile crossover offers spacious interiors and advanced safety features, ideal for families, and includes 5 years of service and warranty plus 1 year of insurance.

• INFINITI QX55: Available from AED 3,150 monthly, the luxury coupe boasts an amalgamation of performance and style, for a bold statement, with 5 years of service and warranty and 1 year of insurance.

• INFINITI QX60: With offers starting from AED 3,699 per month, this powerfully elegant vehicle has unique styling and a relaxing, tailored interior, complemented by 5 years of service and warranty.

• INFINITI QX80: From AED 5,199 per month, Arabian Automobiles’ flagship full-size luxury SUV provides unmatched comfort, space, and power, along with 5 years of service and warranty and a full year of insurance.



These exciting offerings are available for a limited time only, so those interested are encouraged to visit their nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles center or contact us at 800 4634 6484 to learn more. You can also explore online at infiniti-dubai.com.







MENAFN14122023002987014458ID1107597039