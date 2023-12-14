GCC Stocks Reacted Positively to Fed Stance

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded rebounds overall as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve’s economic projections published yesterday. The markets in the region could benefit from a softer monetary policy and a more positive sentiment.

The Dubai stock market rebounded in reaction to the Federal Reserve meeting outcome and extended over the smaller gains recorded during the last two days. The market could see a stronger rebound thanks to a more optimistic sentiment globally that comes on top of the strong local fundamentals.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded a positive performance as well and benefitted from the changing sentiment as well as a rebound in oil prices. The latter could however remain a source of risks for the market while they stay within a downtrend for now.

Changing global sentiment could help pull the Qatari stock market out of the current downtrend. However, some risks could remain depending on the developments in energy markets which could continue to see downside risks.

The positive impact of the Federal Reserve on sentiment boosted the rebounding Saudi stock market. As a result, the market could see even more gains in the coming days as inventors’ appetite for risk improves.





