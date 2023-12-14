Seven SFI Students, Accused Of Stopping Kerala Governor's Convoy, Denied Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (IANS) A court in the Kerala capital on Thursday refused bail to seven SFI students who were arrested on Monday night for stopping Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's convoy, while he was on his way to the airport.

On Monday night, an angry Khan was seen stepping out of his car and asking the SFI activists to come near him, while asking the police if this was the security that they are giving him.

The police, while producing the seven protesters in the court, initially had impose light charges, but when Khan asked the Chief Secretary and police chief not to take the "SFI attack" case lightly, additional charges under Section 124 which specifically mentions about the special provisions for President and Governor, were also added.

During the hearing of the bail application of the SFI activists, the court pointed out that it was a grave incident and bail was denied.

Meanwhile, the SFI is in no mood to relent and have said their protest against the Governor will continue and he will not be allowed entry to any campus in the state.

Khan on Thursday wrote to the state police chief to ensure that the law of the land is followed and action is taken against the law-breakers. Khan now has a function at the Kozhikode University campus from December 16 to 18 and the SFI has put up banners in educational institutions that the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, will not be allowed entry.

Meanwhile Khan has also said he will have no issues if the students wave black flags, but he will stop his vehicle and get out, if the protesters come near his vehicle.

--IANS

sg/vd