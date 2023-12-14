'Nitish Won't Get More Votes Than Even A Ward Councilor If He Contests From Varanasi'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will get votes less than a ward councilor if he decides to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency.

PM Modi is an MP from Varanasi.

“JD-U recently contested in Madhya Pradesh and its candidates got votes less than Patna ward councilor. If Nitish Kumar decides to contests LS polls from Varanasi, he will not get more votes than a ward councilor,” Choudhary said.

After Bihar Chief Minister announced a rally in Varanasi on December 24, the NDA leaders Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Firiraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan and others have been targeting him.

“The entire country is heading towards a developed country but the Bihar government is not cooperating in it. In Bihar, over six crore people are entitled to get the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme but due to non-cooperation of Bihar government, only 87 lakh people have taken the Ayushman card. The Narendra Modi government is concerned about poor people,” Choudhary said.

--IANS

ajk/dan