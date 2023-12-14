Nissan’s Middle East headquarters recognized as a Great Place to Work

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (14 December 2023) –Nissan has celebrated its latest milestone, announcing its recognition as a "Great Place To Work” in the Middle East. Awarded to Nissan’s regional headquarters in the UAE, this achievement reflects the dedication and collective efforts of a diverse team and is in line with the brand’s commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace for all.

As part of Nissan Group of AMIEO, the company’s regional headquarters in the Middle East is home to over 220 UAE-based employees from diverse backgrounds and cultures working across Nissan Middle East, INFINITI Middle East, and Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania).

With an overwhelming 94% of employees stating they are proud to tell others that they work at Nissan in the Middle East, the result signifies a profound sense of belonging. However, Nissan's remarkable achievement in the region goes beyond mere statistics; this pride reflects the distinctive culture that the company has built and continues to develop across the organization.

Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East, and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, expressed his delight at the certification and the impressive feedback from the company's employees. He stated, "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, safe, and engaging workplace for our dedicated team members in the Middle East. At Nissan and INFINITI, we believe that our greatest strength lies in the diversity of our team members, each contributing their unique perspectives and experiences to drive innovation and success. We are resolute in our dedication to maintaining this 'Great Place To Work' status in the years to come, as we continue to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion as fundamental pillars of our organizational culture."

Highly regarded by corporate leaders, renowned research institutions, and employees globally, Great Place to Work® has conducted extensive surveys involving over 100 million employees worldwide. This survey method is distinctive, rigorous, data-driven, and centers around the employee experience, enabling the evaluation of companies based on attributes that define an exceptional workplace.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East: "We are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to Nissan’s Middle East headquarters on being certified by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This recognition is a testament to Nissan's commitment to creating an exceptional work culture and fostering an environment where employees feel proud to be a part of the organization. The positive feedback from their employees underscores the exceptional leadership and management capabilities at Nissan. We commend their unwavering dedication to running the business with competence and ensuring a thriving workplace for their valued team members."

At Nissan, safety is more than a priority; it's embedded in the very fabric of the company. A near-unanimous 98% of employees attest to the workplace being physically safe. This high level of safety is a direct result of the company's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its employees and ensures they are provided with the right tools and environment to perform at their very best.

An impressive 97% of employees concur that special events are celebrated, underlining the vibrant and engaging workplace culture where milestones and achievements are cherished, as are a variety of cultural traditions and festivals. This is a testament that celebrations aren't just events; they're traditions.

94% of employees affirm that Nissan’s facilities play a pivotal role in fostering an exceptional working environment, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing conducive and supportive spaces for their valued team. A similar 94% of employees trust the competence of the management, affirming the effective leadership in Nissan’s success. This deep-rooted faith testifies to the company's dedication to efficient business operations.

Nissan’s achievement of the Great Place To Work® certification, is a testament to the company’s dedication to employee well-being, safety, and job satisfaction. Nissan remains committed to maintaining these high standards and bolstering top talent, serving as a beacon in the industry, and creating a more inclusive automotive industry for all.





