Jordan Ahli Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Jordan Ahli Bank (JAB) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook remains Positive. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed JAB’s Bank’s Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’ (indicating high risk). The main constraining factor for the ratings is the challenging operating environment in Jordan and Palestine, together with high credit and geopolitical risks in the broader region aggravated by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza. Although at the time of writing this report the impact of the conflict on the Bank’s operations in Palestine has been minimal, CI notes that a prolonged war in Gaza could have a negative effect on liquidity and loan asset quality (exclusively restricted to West Bank); the latter make up close to 12% of JAB’s group assets, loans and customer deposits. Also constraining the ratings is the significant concentration in Jordanian government securities, relatively high related party lending, very modest profitability dragged down by high operating expenses (although cost efficiency improved in H1 23), and significant cost of risk. The Bank’s ratings are nonetheless supported by comfortable funding and liquidity metrics, still sound CAR despite a recent decline, and a long-established franchise in Jordan.



OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks. It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector is well regulated with very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, Jordan’s FX reserves stood at a comfortable USD17.3bn at the end of September 2023, equivalent to eight months of imports and 80% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis.



JAB is a mid-sized bank in the context of Jordan’s crowded and highly competitive banking system, commanding important market shares in loans and customer deposits. The Bank operates a well-established business franchise in the local market with a focus on commercial banking, while its presence in Palestine (12% of total risk exposure) and Cyprus diversifies the risk profile to a modest degree. Despite the focus on corporate banking, the Bank has been careful to avoid high borrower concentrations.



Driven by significant collections and off-balance sheet transfers, the Bank’s NPLs declined further in both money and percentage terms to 4.6% of gross loans (net of interest in suspense) in H1 23, slightly below the sector norm of 5%. Similarly, stage 2 loans also decreased to 8% of gross loans – somewhat lower compared to the industry norm in H1 23 – while total renegotiated credits made up a low 4% of gross loans. Furthermore, JAB achieved full loan loss reserve coverage after stepping up provisions in H1 23, which is a credit positive. All that said, in view of the challenging operating environment in Jordan and elevated credit and geopolitical risks in Palestine, renewed NPL growth cannot be ruled out in the near term. Although related party lending was fairly high in relation to total equity, all exposures are currently performing.



Boosted by increased net interest income as a result of higher net interest margin that was slightly above the sector average amid a rising interest rate environment, operating profitability recovered to an adequate level in H1 23, providing a better cushion for absorbing unexpected losses. The ROAA however stayed modest and well below the sector average, reflecting JAB’s ongoing significant risk charges (despite a dip in 2022), combined with a high-cost structure. The latter is partly the result of operating a large branch network in Jordan and to some extent in Palestine. In turn, this has led to a higher than sector average cost-to-income ratio. Risk charges are likely to remain significant in relation to operating profit given the prevailing high credit risk in Palestine and, to a lesser extent, Jordan.



Despite some tightening of liquidity ratios as loan growth surpassed that of customer deposits in 2022 and into H1 23, JAB continues to boast very sound liquidity and funding metrics. Reliance on wholesale funding remained modest, indicating moderate refinancing risk. Liquidity is underpinned by a large stock of Jordanian government securities and, to a lesser extent, placements with banks and the CBJ. Though the former are not traded in an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and other local banks and hence constitute an important source of liquidity. The high retail element in JAB’s customer deposit franchise produces rather low depositor concentrations and reduces reliance on price-sensitive corporate deposits. Management informed CI that there have been no meaningful deposit withdrawals in Palestine since the onset of the conflict in Gaza in October this year. CI expects the Palestine customer deposit franchise to remain resilient given the Bank’s good track record and reputation in Palestine.



JAB’s capital position remains sound and a supporting factor for the ratings. Notwithstanding a consistently very high dividend payout ratio (95% in 2022), combined with accelerated growth in total RWAs in 2022 and into H1 23, the Bank’s CAR was down only marginally to 15.1% in June 2023, as a result of the issuance of JOD20mn 7-year Tier 2 subordinated debt in November 2022. At this level, CAR – which consists mainly of loss-absorbing CET 1 – provides a satisfactory buffer against unexpected losses, particularly in view of the challenging economic environment and elevated credit risk in Jordan and Palestine. Due to its overseas exposure in Palestine and Cyprus, JAB is compelled by CBJ to maintain an extra buffer of 2% over the 12% regulatory minimum. Management expects CAR to remain at broadly the same level at the end of the current year, even after the planned payment of a cash dividend in relation to 2023 net profit. In CI’s opinion, however, the generous dividend payout will probably continue to significantly restrict internal capital generation, particularly in view of JAB’s moderate profitability.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR was assigned in December 2022 (following a revision of Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive) and indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12-18 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’, and our assessment of the likelihood of official extraordinary support being made available to the Bank in the event of need is moderate. Under our criteria, this would result in a one notch uplift of JAB’s LT FCR over its BSR should the sovereign rating be raised to ‘BB-’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment, provided the Bank’s standalone financial metrics are maintained.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the Outlook for the LT FCR could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.

Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst

About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1989. The ratings were last updated in December 2021. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





