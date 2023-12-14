(MENAFN- Absolute Communication Group)



PRESS RELEASE

The Sennheiser brand unveils the AMBEO Soundbar Mini in the Middle East



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13th Dec, 2023 - Sennheiser, a leading global audio technology brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the AMBEO Soundbar Mini in the Middle East. This surreal sound solution backed by its sleek design and unparalleled sound quality, is set to redefine home entertainment, offering consumers an immersive cinema and audiophile-grade sound experience within the comfort of their homes. The AMBEO Soundbar Mini is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering immersive, top-tier audio experiences. It features AMBEO virtualization technology, which delivers 3D audio and up to 7.1.4 sound virtualization.

With advanced self-calibration and four built-in microphones, the AMBEO Soundbar Mini can adapt to its surroundings and tailor the sound to each unique environment. This means every note, every dialogue, every sound effect is delivered with crystal-clear precision, enhancing the overall auditory experience. Powering this beast is a pair of 250W class D amplifiers, driving the sound with a force that defies the Soundbar's compact size. And when it comes to bass, the AMBEO Soundbar Mini doesn't just deliver; it impresses. Equipped with two 4" woofers, it can reproduce deep bass down to 43Hz, aptly named "Deep Bass”, adding a dramatic depth to your favourite tracks and movies.

Heston Saldanha, the General Manager of the Sennheiser brand’s consumer business in the UAE, says, "Our goal with the AMBEO Soundbar Mini was to create a product that offers an unmatched sound experience without compromising on design or convenience. Every detail, from the immersive AMBEO virtualization technology to the easy setup and stable connectivity, has been meticulously designed to bring the cinematic experience into our customers' homes. The Middle East market is discerning and appreciates high-quality products, making it the perfect fit for the AMBEO Soundbar Mini."







In addition to its acoustic prowess, the AMBEO Soundbar Mini supports major streaming services and offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Its non-intrusive minimalistic design and state-of-the-art build quality make it a stylish addition to any home. For those who crave even more power, the AMBEO Soundbar Mini offers the option to add up to four additional AMBEO Subs, further enhancing the depth and impact of the bass. This flexibility ensures that users can customize their audio setup to match their preferences, delivering a personalized audio experience like no other.

The international tech community has already recognized the AMBEO Soundbar Mini's excellence, awarding it five prestigious accolades, including the coveted "Best of IFA 2023" from T3 and the "Best in Show | IFA 2023" from Trusted Reviews. These awards are a testament to the Sennheiser brand’s commitment to innovation and quality, reinforcing its position as a leader in the audio industry.







Retailing at AED 3299, the AMBEO Soundbar Mini is set to deliver world-class sound experiences to homes across the Middle East. Measuring 700 x 100 x 65 mm, it offers an immersive audio solution without taking up excessive space. With the launch of the AMBEO Soundbar Mini, Sennheiser continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, delivering products that offer superior sound, innovative features, and seamless user experiences.





About Sennheiser

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has stood for since more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, conference systems, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

About Sonova Consumer Hearing

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, enhanced hearing solutions and soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of The Sonova Group, a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland and 17,000 employees worldwide. Sennheiser, a German-based audio equipment manufacturer, is renowned for its range of high-fidelity products, which include microphones, headphones, and avionics headsets for consumer, professional, and business applications. The acquisition of Sennheiser not only extended Sonova's reach into the consumer audio sector but also further enhanced its portfolio and market standing. Together, Sonova and Sennheiser continue to set new benchmarks in the audio industry, and their collaborative efforts have resulted in the creation of novel audio solutions that continue to redefine the auditory experience for consumers worldwide. With presence in 14 countries across the Middle East and Africa and many more globally, the company has earned a reputation for its expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced hearing systems, including wireless communication devices that are fully compatible with their hearing aids.







MENAFN14122023005344014686ID1107597013