BOND MARKET VOLATILITY IS CREATING FIXED INCOME OPPORTUNITIES, NEW REPORT SAYS

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Bond markets volatility is creating opportunities for fixed income investors as yields continue to rise, a new report from Managing Partners Group (MPG), the international asset management company, says.



Its study The Growing Opportunities for Investors in the Fixed Income Sector, available at , is based on research with institutional investors and wealth managers worldwide with assets of €245 billion under management*.



Research found 90% of respondents expect yields on fixed income instruments to continue to rise over the next six months, with 21% expecting dramatic increases. Around 69% say rises will be slight.

They have responded by increasing allocations - 72% of institutional investors and wealth managers have more money into fixed income assets with 19% making dramatic increases to allocations. Just 10% have cut allocations.

However, 69% of investors and wealth managers believe they are still under-exposed to fixed income, which is offering the highest yields since the global financial crisis hit in 2008. Just over a quarter (26%) say they have the right level of exposure to fixed income, and five percent say they are overexposed.



Just under a quarter (24%) of institutional investors and wealth managers say they will increase allocations to the asset class dramatically over the next 12 months while 62% say they will make slight increases.

More than nine out of ten institutional investors and wealth managers expect an equity market correction, the rese arch found. More than a third (34%) believe it will happen within three to six months. Around 37% expect stock market falls at some point in the next six to nine months. Around a sixth (16%) Sixteen percent of respondents predict a correction in nine to 12 months, while 4% say it will take more than a year. One percent do not believe it will happen and 6% didn’t know.



When asked how they expect pension funds to change their allocations to different fixed income asset classes over the next 24 months, most respondents say holdings in investment grade bonds will increase. Allocations to non-investment grade debt, which is higher risk while offering the potential of higher yields, are less in favour.



The MPG’s Melius Fixed Income Fund which invests in corporate, high yield and inflation linked bonds, has returned 7.74% in the 12 months to November 2023 outperforming the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond benchmark by 10.54% over the period, benefiting from an exposure to fixed income in the USA, UK, Europe and Switzerland. Melius has a yield driven investment strategy that carries less pricing sensitivity to interest rate movements.



Jeremy Leach, Chief Executive Officer at MPG, said: “As yields return to their highest levels for a decade and a half, and equities continue to look volatile with a recession on the horizon, it could be time to consider increasing allocations to bonds.



“While inflation is starting to slow, interest rates are still rising, and consumers aren’t spending as much. Without that support, equities are vulnerable to a correction, and that is driving flows into other asset classes, especially fixed income.”





MENAFN14122023005559012273ID1107597005