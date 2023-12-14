Arab International Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook; CFS Lowered

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Arab International Bank (AIB) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating has been lowered to ‘bb-’ (from ‘bb’). The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The lowering of the CFS rating reflects our concerns about the potential impact of the very difficult operating environment on financial metrics over time. The CFS however still reflects the Bank’s good capitalisation metrics (partially due to the substantial share of zero risk-weighted Egyptian government securities in total assets), a well-established deposit base and comfortable liquidity, as well as a conservative risk appetite, although NPLs remain high. Shareholder support remains an important factor underpinning the rating; access to ordinary support is likely to be forthcoming. AIB’s credit challenges include the still significant exposure to government securities and the very difficult operating environment, customer concentrations in the deposit base, high systemic liquidity risk, and the outlook for continued modest profitability.



Although we deem the Egyptian authorities’ willingness to provide support to be moderate in view of AIB’s significant government ownership, their financial capacity to do so may be limited as indicated by Egypt’s sovereign ratings (‘B’/‘B’/Stable). Accordingly, as the BSR is already at the sovereign level, our ESL assessment of Moderate does not result in any uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. OPERA reflects Egypt’s elevated sovereign risk profile due to significant government borrowing needs, and long-standing balance of payments vulnerabilities which were exacerbated following the Ukraine conflict. OPERA also takes into account the still fairly sound condition of the banking system and the limited additional support this year from the IMF and GCC countries – although the latter is now increasingly in the form of FDI, deposits with the Central Bank or currency swap arrangements rather than grant aid.



While AIB management still intends to shift the business model more towards lending in general (and lending in EGP in particular) and away from government securities, market conditions have limited progress. Very high EGP interest rates and a depreciating currency have hurt private sector business confidence and deterred investment in CAPEX; customer loan demand has therefore fallen. As AIB reports in USD rather than EGP, the result has been negative customer loan growth in USD terms. Despite this (and a relatively small market share of both loans and customer deposits), AIB retains a high degree of visibility in Egypt due to its charter, ownership and relatively long history; it is therefore well placed to grow its corporate banking business once market conditions improve. Once economic conditions improve, the Bank’s strategies focusing on digitisation, and the expansion of the corporate and retail businesses are expected to progressively diversify the business model over time.



AIB’s large exposure to sovereign risk is a common feature of the Egyptian banking sector. Given Egypt’s current low sovereign rating, the consequent vulnerability to sovereign credit events continues to weigh on the quality of the asset base and potentially on capital. Capital adequacy metrics therefore need to be evaluated with this factor in mind. There has been particular pressure on the sovereign’s external position since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, and government borrowings are almost certain to remain high. In view of this, and the ample EGP liquidity in the system, we expect AIB’s investments in domestic government securities to remain high over the foreseeable future, although the Bank will continue to strive to raise the still low proportion of loans in the asset base.



Although the Bank’s loan portfolio is relatively small, impairments are still on the high side (most of these date back to 2019 when IFRS 9 was introduced). NPL growth since then has been modest and in fact declined in H1 23 due to write-offs. The consolidated loan-loss reserve coverage ratio is now at a satisfactory level, albeit somewhat below the sector average. Despite the decline in the NPL ratio in H1 23, CI expects that loan asset quality ratios are likely to come under renewed pressure in the short term given the continuing difficult credit environment and high stage 2 loans. The Bank’s recently improved earnings capacity is expected to enable more aggressive provisioning for impaired loans if required. Capital currently provides a modest buffer.



Despite some improvement in 2022 and H1 23, profitability still lags the sector at both the operating and net levels. This is mainly due to overall low yields arising from the Bank’s small loan portfolio alongside its high level of low-margin corporate/wholesale banking exposures. Low yields on foreign currency exposures also contribute to narrow margins. The Bank’s funding cost is also higher than that of banks possessing a more granular deposit base and we expect this to remain the case over the medium term. The net interest margin has however been on a rising trend and is now at a comfortable level. Non-interest income is low but the Bank earns a reasonable amount from associates, of which a major portion comes from the moderately profitable SCB. Although also improving, the cost-to-income ratio is still somewhat elevated, and significantly higher than the sector median.



Liquidity is comfortable. A relatively large and well-established customer deposit base comprising both corporate and retail funds is the primary source of funds, but CASA balances are limited. Customer deposit growth metrics are also impacted by the fact that the AIB balance sheet is denominated in USD; given a depreciating local currency, a rise in EGP deposits can translate into a drop in USD terms – a factor influencing the negative deposit growth in 2022 and H1 23. Liquid asset holdings provide an adequate buffer in local and foreign currencies. However, liquidity is subject to considerable concentration risks both in the sources of funding (governmental entities and large individual private sector depositors) and in the composition of liquid assets (large holdings of sovereign securities). AIB’s liquidity is therefore subject to both sovereign and systemic risks.



AIB has satisfactory capitalisation ratios, but those which are based on risk weighted assets benefit from the high level of zero risk-weighted government securities in the asset base. Balance sheet leverage is also comfortable, as is the Basel III leverage ratio. However, in our opinion, the capital base is vulnerable to the potential risks from the large concentration of government securities. Capital flexibility is limited given the relatively modest rate of internal capital generation.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI expects these ratings to remain unchanged over the next 12 months unless there is a change in the sovereign’s ratings or outlook.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in either rating unless either the rating or the rating outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although we currently see it as being unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be lowered by one notch should the rating for the sovereign itself be lowered by one notch. In the absence pf such a change, financial metrics are such that assignment of a Negative Outlook within the next 12 months would seem to be unlikely.





