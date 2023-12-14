               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Expectations For Profit Before Tax In The Year 2024


12/14/2023 8:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expectations for profit before tax in the year 2024
The BANK of Greenland's expectations for a profit before tax result in the year 2024 are DKK 180 – 230 million.

The expectations are given with uncertainty and depend on the general future economic development. The insecurities relate to interest rates and value adjustments caused by the development in the financial markets and developments in depreciations.


Best regards
The BANK of Greenland


Martin Kviesgaard
General Manager
Contact: +299 34 78 02, mail: ...

