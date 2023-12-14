Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A number of 4,500 cases of heart attacks were registered in Kuwait the last seven months, which highlighted the need for better measures to counter this ailment in the country, said an official at the Kuwait Heart Foundation.

GENEVA -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva.

GENEVA -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah highlighted the painful reality of the Palestinian people, speaking of the forced eviction and systemized violence, and urging the international community for immediate intervention to arrive at a ceasefire and allow for the delivery of aid.

WASHINGTON -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) showcased its digital transformation efforts to counter corruption and boost transparency during participation at the 10th Conference of State Parties (CoSP) held in Atlanta, US, on December 11-15.

WASHINGTON -- US House of Representatives voted to authorize its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden regarding his son, Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians were killed and nine injured during an Israeli occupation's attack on Jenin's refugee camp for the third consecutive day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

BAGHDAD -- Iraq announced arresting a number of people involved in bombing the US Embassy that occurred a few days ago, noting that a number of them are connected to the security forces. (end)