Chairman: Amends Procedure For Issuing Health Insurance Referrals To Citizens

Abbas Ganbay
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical
Insurance, Zaur Aliyev, stated to local media outlets that changes
have been made to the procedure of issuing referrals to citizens
for medical insurance, Azernews reports.
The head of the agency said that the main change is that
citizens can use the service in a public or private medical
institution within the administrative district of residence or on
the territory of the medical territorial unit (MTA) without losing
time and financial resources.
According to the chairman reporting the change, for example,
under the previous rule, if it was not possible to provide a
service to a person residing in Gakh in that district or a public
health facility within a TAB (e.g. Shaki), it could be ensured that
a service located in another TAB (e.g. Mingachevir) would be
referred to a public health facility.
Under the current rule, when it is not possible to provide
services to a person residing in Gakh in the area or in a public
health facility within a TABIB (e.g. Shaki), a health facility
located within that TABIB (at the patient's choice, e.g. Shaki)
that has a contract with the agency for delivery is provided to
receive the service in a private one.
That is, the main difference and advantage from the previous
rule is that if it is impossible to provide a service to a citizen
in a public hospital within the TABIB, the citizen is given the
right to choose. So, either the citizen chooses a public health
facility located outside TABIB or he chooses a contracted private
health facility within the TABIB to which he belongs.
Another innovation is that if the citizen is unable to use the
service of a public health facility in another TABIB of his/her
choice (e.g. in Mingachevir) (medical equipment is not in working
condition, the attending physician is not at work, insurmountable
circumstances, etc.), the attending physician will be referred to
that TABIB by the attending physician and referred to a contracted
private health facility located in the territory of the agency.
It should be noted that there are a total of 14 TABs. TAB is a
grouping of TABIB public health facilities by
administrative-territorial units. Public health facilities in
several cities and districts are included in one TAB. The
distribution of TABs by administrative-territorial units was formed
taking into account population size, geographical area, transport
infrastructure, network and capacity of medical institutions, and
number of doctors and nursing staff.
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical
Insurance Zaur Aliyev, presenting the annual report of the
institution, stated that a list of medicines subject to compulsory
medical insurance in Azerbaijan will be prepared soon
According to the Сhairman, work is underway to improve the
service package of compulsory health insurance:
"It is planned to cover some prescription drugs in outpatient
treatment in stages.
The first year is for diseases of the cardiovascular system",
the second year for diseases of the digestive organs, and the next
year for diseases of the respiratory organs. We are endeavouring to
include medicines in the policy. It is planned to conclude
contracts with pharmacies to provide citizens with medicines. A
positive list of medicines will also be prepared. The positive list
is a set of medicines covered by insurance in outpatient
conditions.
Of course, all this is prepared in the form of a draft, opinions
and proposals will be submitted to the relevant institutions to
study them".
