Venues For Meetings Of Azerbaijan, Armenia Commissions Determined

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision on approval of
"Regulations on organisation and holding of meetings and joint
working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of
the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Armenia and the Commission on "Delimitation of the
State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.
According to the Rules of Procedure, the meetings and joint
working meetings between the Commissions are held alternately on
the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia, on the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Armenia, or in the territory of third countries, or in
the format of a videoconference with the consent of the Chairmen of
the Commissions.
The agendas of the meetings and joint working meetings, the
composition of delegations (except for the members of the
commissions), and protocol issues related to the organisation of
the meetings and joint working meetings are determined by the
agreement of the chairmen of the commissions.
According to the regulations, the procedure for drawing up
minutes of meetings and joint working meetings is announced.
The protocols of the meetings and joint working meetings shall
be drawn up in writing in two original copies in Russian or, upon
agreement, in English.
The minutes shall be signed by both chairpersons of the
commissions.
Officials of states represented in the commissions shall refrain
from any public official reference to the minutes signed by the
chairpersons if the minutes are marked "confidential".
