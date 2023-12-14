Azerbaijan Represented At 2Nd Global Forum On Refugees

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani delegation headed by the head of the State Migration
Service, Vusal Huseynov, is taking part in the 2nd Global Forum on
Refugees, Azernews reports.
The forum is organized jointly with the Swiss government and the
Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva.
The Head of Service, who addressed the plenary session of the
forum, spoke about the work done and achieved during the last
period on the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees.
It was emphasized that after the liberation of our territories
from occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan entered a new stage: the return
of IDPs. In his speech, Huseynov emphasized that mine clearance in
these territories is one of the important factors complicating the
return and reintegration processes. It was noted that, taking into
account the importance of this issue, the government of Azerbaijan
counts on the support of the international community in solving
these problems.
In addition to the large number of internally displaced persons,
more than 250,000 refugees had also been expelled from Armenia. It
was noted that the government had achieved a sustainable solution
to the economic and social problems of these people, but attention
was drawn to the importance of their return to their homeland in
terms of the protection of human rights.
Then the Head of Service called for the effective implementation
of the Global Compact on Refugees and expressed hope for better
results in improving the situation of refugees within the framework
of the third Global Forum on Refugees.
It should also be noted that the delegation representing
Azerbaijan at the forum included representatives of the UN Office
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Geneva and other international
organizations.
Within the framework of the forum, the Head of the State
Migration Service, Mr. Vusal Huseynov, also met with the Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mr. Yasin
Ekrem Serim.
At the meeting, the head of the service spoke with satisfaction
about the constant strengthening of friendly and fraternal
relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Providing information on
the activities of the State Migration Service, Mr. Vusal Huseynov
noted that Turkish citizens occupy one of the first places among
foreigners living and working in Azerbaijan.
Yasin Ekrem Serim, in turn, noted the high level of relations
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and expressed confidence that the
existing cooperation in all spheres will be further
strengthened.
In conclusion, the sides discussed possible steps to further
simplify the movement and residence of citizens of the two
countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest in the field
of migration.
The Forum will continue its work until December 15.
The Forum, which is being held for the first time in 2019 and
where Azerbaijan is also represented, is considered the world's
largest international event on refugee issues.
