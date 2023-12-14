Kazakh Chairman Of Security Council Congratulates Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of congratulations to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the impressive success of Azerbaijan's election to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024.

"This decision is vivid evidence of your country's high authority in the international arena, recognition of Azerbaijan's effective and progressive policy, and commitment to the high goals of the global climate agenda. I am convinced that the organisation of this large-scale forum in beautiful Baku will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals, will contribute to solving the most urgent problems of our time, and will draw the attention of the world community to environmental issues and regional nature," the telegram says.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive assistance and take the most active part in the successful and efficient holding of the COP29.