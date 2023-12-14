Kazakh Chairman Of Security Council Congratulates Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of
Kazakhstan sent a telegram of congratulations to Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the impressive success of
Azerbaijan's election to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024.
"This decision is vivid evidence of your country's high
authority in the international arena, recognition of Azerbaijan's
effective and progressive policy, and commitment to the high goals
of the global climate agenda. I am convinced that the organisation
of this large-scale forum in beautiful Baku will make a significant
contribution to the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals,
will contribute to solving the most urgent problems of our time,
and will draw the attention of the world community to environmental
issues and regional nature," the telegram says.
According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive
assistance and take the most active part in the successful and
efficient holding of the COP29.
