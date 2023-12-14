Russian Paratroopers Suffer Heavy Losses In Kherson Region - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In early December 2023, the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division of Russia's Airborne Forces highly likely suffered exceptionally heavy losses and failed to achieve its objectives during its combat debut in Kheron region.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on X , referring to intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

The operation took place after the division joined Russia's Dnipro Group of Forces and its attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the east bank of the Dnipro.

The 104th Airborne Division reportedly had poor air and artillery support, while many of its troops were likely inexperienced, according to intelligence.

Following this incident, Russian military bloggers called on the commander of the Dnipro Group of Forces, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, to resign.

This is a blow to Teplinsky's reputation as one of the most capable Russian field commanders of the war: in his routine role he is also commanding general of the Airborne Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the end of November, Russia's Airborne Forces for the first time deployed the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division on the territory of Ukraine.