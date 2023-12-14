Borrell: EU Should Support Ukraine In Terms Of Expansion, Military And Financial Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell emphasized the importance of maintaining and increasing support for Ukraine, both in terms of providing military and financial assistance, and launching accession negotiations.

Borrell spoke of this ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The EU must continue to support Ukraine as much as it can – in terms of expansion, military and financial support, the High Representative said.

The official added that he will also discuss with the leaders the work carried out by the European Commission on providing Ukraine with security obligations.

The EU support for Ukraine must continue to grow because this is not a war against Ukraine and because it is also for the sake of the EU security, Borrell emphasized.

He expressed hope that the "right decisions" regarding Ukraine will be made at the European Council.

As reported, a summit of EU heads of state and government will take place in Brussels on December 14-15. They should consider the decisions to start negotiations with Ukraine on its accession and the allocation of EUR 50 billion in the EU budget for 2024-2027 for the so-called Ukraine Facility, which will ensure the country's financial stability in conditions of war and help in the process of recovery.