Türkiye's Input Avails More Crucial Than Other Countries' Useless Tries - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has
long stated its position on normalizing relations with Armenia in
the post-conflict period, and has frequently offered to hold
bilateral talks as well as talks mediated by an impartial third
party, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
As for Türkiye's participation in the talks, the minister noted
that Türkiye is not only a brotherly country for Azerbaijan, but
also a neighbor of Armenia.
"The involvement of Turkey in the negotiations is far more
essential than the participation of nations that propose
meaningless suggestions. Türkiye is committed to establishing
long-term peace and development in the region. If Armenia considers
strategically, Turkey's position would be beneficial to it as well.
The Armenian side makes the decision. A recent dialogue between
Turkey and Armenia was held, and Azerbaijan supports further
strengthening of Turkey's role in this problem," the Minister
added.
