Türkiye's Input Avails More Crucial Than Other Countries' Useless Tries - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has long stated its position on normalizing relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period, and has frequently offered to hold bilateral talks as well as talks mediated by an impartial third party, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

As for Türkiye's participation in the talks, the minister noted that Türkiye is not only a brotherly country for Azerbaijan, but also a neighbor of Armenia.

"The involvement of Turkey in the negotiations is far more essential than the participation of nations that propose meaningless suggestions. Türkiye is committed to establishing long-term peace and development in the region. If Armenia considers strategically, Turkey's position would be beneficial to it as well. The Armenian side makes the decision. A recent dialogue between Turkey and Armenia was held, and Azerbaijan supports further strengthening of Turkey's role in this problem," the Minister added.