FM Casts Light On Opening Of Borders Between Türkiye And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. We are acting in
coordination with Azerbaijan on the issue of opening the borders
between Türkiye and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
He stated that Türkiye will make a decision based on the outcome
of the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Will be updated
