Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the
delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the
Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Chief of the
Operational Planning Department, Major General Marat Aymashev, who
is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, before the meeting,
the Kazakh delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and
paid tribute to the memory of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives
for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Colonel General K. Valiyev welcomed Kazakh guests and expressed
his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He noted that
bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is
based on friendly and fraternal relations. The necessity of such
meetings in terms of the expansion of military cooperation was
emphasized.
Major General M. Aymashev expressed his gratitude for the warm
reception and hospitality. He emphasized the importance of mutual
exchange of experience.
The meeting discussed the current state and development
prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, and
other issues of common interest.
Then the Kazakh delegation arrived at the Main Operational
Department. At the meeting with the Chief of the Main Department,
Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev a wide exchange of views was held on
cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres, as
well as on holding joint exercises during 2024.
At the Central Command Posts of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
and the Air Force, as well as at the Center for War Games of the
Military Administration Institute of the National Defense
University, the guests were given detailed information about their
main areas of activity, opportunities and capabilities.
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596922
