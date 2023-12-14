Joint Statement Of Azerbaijan And Armenia - Serious Step Towards Trust, Azerbaijani FM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The joint
statement made last week by the Administration of the President of
Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister's Office is a serious
step towards building trust, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his
Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.
Bayramov noted that the discussion of border delimitation and
the exchange of prisoners are also important steps in this
direction.
"At the end of November, Armenia presented a package of
proposals for a peace treaty, and there has been some progress.
Azerbaijan is considering these proposals. Taking into account all
the factors, we look into the future with optimism. I think we will
be able to advance this process further. Azerbaijan's approach is
clear, and we have repeatedly stated this," he added.
The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia
released the joint statement on December 7.
Following the statement, as a result of negotiations between the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an
exchange of detained servicemen was carried out between Azerbaijan
and Armenia on December 13 in the direction of Bala Jafarli village
in Gazakh district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture,
the Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian servicemen.
Meanwhile, Armenia returned two Azerbaijani servicemen Huseyn
Akhundov and Agshin Babirov.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.