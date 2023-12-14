Legal challenge unfolds over Colorado gray wolf reintroduction

(MENAFN) A federal judge is set to review a request from Colorado's cattle industry seeking to block the impending reintroduction of gray wolves to the state, approved by voters through a 2020 ballot initiative. State wildlife officials aim to capture and release up to 10 gray wolves from Oregon into Colorado by December 31, racing to meet the deadline imposed by the voter-approved proposal. This initiative, which narrowly passed, requires the release of up to 50 wolves onto state and private land over the next several years.



The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association filed a lawsuit on Monday to halt the wolf releases. Their argument centers on the claim that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not adequately review Colorado's plan. The lawsuit reflects the ongoing tensions between wildlife conservation efforts and the concerns of the cattle industry, with both parties vying for a say in the management of gray wolf reintroduction.



Scheduled for a hearing at the federal courthouse in Denver, Judge Regina M. Rodriguez will hear arguments regarding the lawsuit. The reintroduction of gray wolves is a significant step, as it marks the return of these animals to Colorado after decades of absence. Gray wolves were systematically eradicated across much of the U.S. by the 1930s through government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. Subsequently, they received endangered species protections in 1975.



While wolves have successfully rebounded in the Great Lakes region and parts of the western U.S., their return to Colorado is particularly symbolic. The proposed reintroduction aligns with the aspirations of wildlife advocates, aiming to fill one of the last remaining major gaps in the historical range of the species in the western U.S. The legal proceedings will play a pivotal role in determining the fate of this reintroduction effort, which holds ecological significance and sparks debates surrounding wildlife management, conservation, and the interests of various stakeholders.

