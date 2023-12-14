Integrative Systems Expands Innovative Support Capabilities AS400 Cloud Migration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A well-known enterprise software company, that specializes in managing data across cloud and on-premises environments, has recently announced the AS400 Cloud Migration. The company aims to provide a more comprehensive and secure data management solution to its customers.



The new service will enable businesses to migrate their data from on-premises environments to the cloud, ensuring that their valuable information remains safe and secure throughout the process.



Additionally, the company's data protection services will provide an added layer of security to ensure that all data is backed up and protected against any potential threats.



This development is a significant milestone in the company's efforts to continuously improve its offerings and provide the best possible AS400 cloud migration to its customers.



AS400 Cloud Migration Approaches to Business Community



1.Lift and shift approach to AS400 cloud migration is like moving your entire IBM i/AS400 to the cloud, without any changes to AS400 Applications.

2.The refactoring approach to AS400 cloud migration is to make changes to your AS400 applications to better leverage the new cloud environment. Also, it enables you to make prominent changes in the large code.

3.The re-platforming approach for cloud migration means to re-hosting your AS400 application on the new cloud to make a new environment it makes some inclusive changes to as400 application



Integrative Systems Approach to AS400 Cloud Migration

There are comprehensive Approaches to streamline their hybrid cloud journey. This ensures a seamless transition to the cloud, with every aspect of the migration process expertly managed by the system. The result is a secure and reliable cloud environment that meets the needs of enterprises at every level.



.Assessment: Perform a comprehensive assessment of your current AS400 environment.

.Planning: Create a Specific plan for AS400 migration with clear deadlines & KPIs.

.Set Objectives: Set objectives & priorities for the AS400 cloud migration.

.Implementation: Collaborate with the IT team and Cloud provider to execute cloud migration preciously.

.Support and maintenance: support a smooth post-AS400 migration, promptly addressing issues and performance issues for cloud environments.

How Integrative Systems Offer Support



AS400 cloud migration that addresses the need for seamless backup, recovery, and AS400 data hosted and running on cloud data centres.



They eliminate the need for costly mainframe backup hardware by utilizing a cloud platform as a seamless backup target, Differentiated cloud-native data protection. As customers migrate their AS400 application from on-premises environments to the cloud, they can continue to use the same trusted data protection.



About Integrative Systems:

Integrative Systems is an INC 5000 company, Microsoft Certified Partner, and one of the leading IBM AS400 iSeries consulting services providers. The company has hundreds of customers worldwide and over 20 years of experience providing enterprises worldwide with world-class software development services and solutions.



For more information, visit





Company :-Integrative systems

User :- integrative systems

Email :...

Phone :-8664687974

Mobile:- 8664687974

Url :-