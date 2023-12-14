German Economy To Drop Next Two Years - DIW

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- German economy will drop remarkably in the next two years, the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) said Thursday.

DIW, in a statement to reporters in Berlin, attributed forecast to mainly drop in consumption because of inflation and high prices of goods.

It said growth next year would be 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent in 2025 providing the government abide by its tight-belt policy.

DIW is revising its forecast because its September report indicated economic growth at 1.2 percent in coming two years.

Different sectors have been suffering from high energy prices which impacted inflation and slow consumption. (end)

