Disi Water Pumping Resumed Thursday-Ministry

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - Pumping from Disi water project will resume on Thursday after capping scheduled preventive maintenance work on a number of Disi system facilities, Ministry of Water and Irrigation, "Miyahuna," and Disi Water Company (Diwaco), the Disi water line operator, announced.In a statement, the ministry said water supplies to citizens will gradually return as of this afternoon, according to the announced program for the Kingdom's regions.The ministry added that maintenance work seeks to preserve all water infrastructure and carry out the necessary periodic maintenance aimed to ensure its continued effectiveness and adequacy throughout the year.