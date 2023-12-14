Israel Kills 13 Palestinians In Gaza's Jabalia, Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 14 (Petra) - 13 Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery shelling on the town of Jabalia and the city of Khan Yunis on Thursday.According to Palestinian sources, civil defense crews and citizens successfully recovered 10 bodies and a number of wounded people in the two residential neighborhoods in Jabalia, north of Gaza Strip.The sources added that 3 Palestinians were also killed and others, including a paramedic, were injured in ongoing Israeli aggression on Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave.