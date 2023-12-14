Minister Welcomes UAE Delegation, Highlights Robust Jordan-UAE Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh hosted a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defense College during their multi-day visit to Jordan.Kharabsheh emphasized the profound and enduring relations between Jordan and the UAE, citing them as a model for Arab-Arab ties in terms of strength, durability, and foundation on mutual respect and common interests.He highlighted ongoing communication between the leadership of both countries, tracing its roots back to the late King Hussein bin Talal and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The continuity of this approach is evident under His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he added.Kharabsheh underscored the depth of cooperation and coordination, particularly in the energy and mineral wealth sector, showcasing the growth of UAE investments in Jordan's energy field through memoranda of understanding and ongoing projects.Discussing Jordan's aspirations to move away from fossil fuels, Kharabsheh outlined the sector's qualitative leap due to proper planning and foresight, underlining the Kingdom's potential as a clean energy exporter, given its strategic location and abundant sunlight.Kharabsheh informed the delegation about Jordan's initiatives for clean energy, striving for net-zero emissions and the comprehensive strategy for the energy sector (2020-2030). He discussed plans to reduce carbon emissions to 10 percent and make Jordan a regional hub for exporting green energy.The minister highlighted the preparation of a national strategy for green hydrogen, including the signing of agreements with companies interested in green hydrogen production.Additionally, Kharabsheh detailed efforts to establish a coastal gasification unit, aiming to reduce energy costs for economic sectors without compromising energy supply security.Regarding regional cooperation, Kharabsheh mentioned electrical interconnection projects with neighboring countries and the Arab-Egyptian gas pipeline project.Brigadier General Ali Al-Taniji, head of the UAE National Defense College delegation, stressed the historical fraternal relations uniting the leadership, government, and people of Jordan and the UAE.He noted the college's specialized visit program, designed to learn from Arab countries' experiences, including Jordan, with a focus on achievements in various fields, including energy, tourism, and information and communication technology.