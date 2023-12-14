King Checks On Health Of Kuwait Emir

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday checked on the health of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.In a phone call with Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, King Abdullah wished the Kuwaiti emir a full and speedy recovery, as well as good health and wellbeing.

