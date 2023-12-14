NEPCO Launches Automation Project Of Jordan's Electrical System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) kicked off a project to automate data and operations of the Kingdom's electrical grid, carried out by its Operations and Information Technology Departments, its General Manager, Amjad Rawashdeh, announced Thursday.Rawashdeh's announcement came during the two departments' presentaion to discuss mechanism of the automation program's progress in its first phase.Rawashdeh lauded this achievement for its "positive" impact in increasing efficiency of work performance, which reflects the company's strategy and its interest in developing work of technical departments to keep pace with the "best" practices in this field.Additionally, the two departments continue their work to implement subsequent phases of the project, in accordance with the set timetables for this goal, according to a NEPCO statement.