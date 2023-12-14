Committee Chief Describes Israeli Settlement Projects In Jerusalem As "Colonial Approach

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Abdullah Kanaan said that the various methods of Israeli Judaization in the city of Jerusalem reinforces the conviction that the daily attacks targeting people, land, and Islamic and Christian sanctities are a planned Zionist settlement approach.Kanaan added in a statement Thursday that the "distorted Talmudic Zionist doctrine is based on apartheid," robbing the Palestinian people of their historical rights and depriving them of establishing their independent state on their national soil, with Jerusalem as its capital.He pointed out that the cable car project, which Israel is rushing to implement, aims to connect the western and eastern parts of the occupied city of Jerusalem to facilitate the settlers' storming of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque, threatening the historical and cultural identity of Jerusalem.He pointed out that the occupation authority and its "racist courts" have recently notified 30 families in the Baydoun neighborhood in the town of Silwan to vacate their homes within two months to build a base for the cable car, noting that the total targeted area of Palestinian real estate and land for this purpose is estimated at approximately 8,725 square meters.He said that the cable car project is merely one of several dangerous settlement projects that threaten the Arabism and history of the occupied city of Jerusalem.Kanaan stated that the international silence and the failure of the United Nations Security Council to issue a resolution to stop the aggressive war on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, encouraged Israel to practice a comprehensive campaign of Judaization and Israelization of all occupied Palestinian cities and towns.Highlighting Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Kanaan emphasized the commitment of the Hashemite leadership and the people of Jordan to stand by the Palestinians, irrespective of the associated costs and sacrifices.