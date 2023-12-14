Kenya To Open Country For All Visitors, Scraps Visa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kenya has opened its doors for all visitors, permitting visa-free entry for all countries starting January 2024.

President William Ruto announced this on Tuesday, adding that the country has developed a digital platform that would allow visitors to obtain an electronic travel authorisation in advance.

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," he said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain.



Reuters stated that Ruto is an advocate of visa-free travel within the African continent.

This decision will give a boost to its tourism industry which offers beach holidays and wild safaris and plays a vital role to the country's economy.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!" he said.