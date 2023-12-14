(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aeona AI is an initiative to curb the 90% failure rate of startups and the 70% failure rate of all businesses.

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLEE and Associates , an innovative and disruptive technology firm, announces a new initiative to build a first-of-its-kind technology. Aeona AI is the world's first AI chatbot platform for disruptive innovation. A revolutionary SaaS platform that aims to simplify and demystify approaches to achieve maximum growth with limited resources, thereby disrupting the failure rate of all businesses.

JLEE Announces - Aeona AI. The World's First AI Chatbot Platform for Disruptive Innovation!

JLEE and Associates. Our mission is to enhance life for all through innovative, disruptive technologies. Photo: Gen AI

Aeona AI will use custom-trained and human vetted AI models to create a scenario and journey-based experience tailored to your specific business, industry, and application. Our AI platform incorporates deep learning and intelligence on global micro and macroeconomics and trends, serving as an always contextually aware, AI-driven, virtual CTO that works for you 24/7, internal to your organization.

"Whether you're an early-stage startup or a large enterprise with limited resources for innovation projects, utilizing your talent and resources effectively to develop a proof of concept or a market-ready product rapidly is a specialized skill that requires decades of fail to success cycles, triumphs, contextual knowledge, and finely tuned instincts," says

Jimmie Lee , CEO and Founder of JLEE and Associates.

Our team has consistently delivered outstanding results, leading to over 200 startup ideas being transformed into products and validated through Series B. We have driven over $1 billion of growth and exits, and we've grown companies from sub-$100k to hundreds of millions in ARR. Igniting innovation and disruptive product development on demand is a challenging task that we have consistently risen to.

We have operated for several years, helping companies and organizations of all sizes achieve innovation and market disruptions. Currently, we are rapidly developing Aeona AI in stealth mode using a customer-led and product-led approach. Driving towards Q1 2024 launch. We are always looking for design partners and forward-thinking companies and organizations to utilize our products and services during development to drive their innovative and disruptive ideas.

For more information about JLEE and Associates , visit .

About JLEE and Associates

JLEE and Associates

was founded in late 2020 and is a wholly-owned, bootstrapped, Minority, and Black-owned business in Greater Seattle, WA. Our mission is to enhance life for all through innovative, disruptive technologies.

Media Contact :

[email protected]

