PSE&G Is #1 For Residential And Business Customer Satisfaction Among Large Electric Utilities In The East Region

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023

N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G)

once again secured the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study for electric residential customers in the East among large utilities. This year's achievement marks the second consecutive year PSE&G customers ranked the company in first-place for electric residential, excelling in all six evaluated categories, showcasing the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

New this year, PSE&G

PSE&G also ranked 1st in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study in the east among large utilities scoring highest in the customer contact factor. This recognition by J.D. Power underscores PSE&G's dedication to delivering exceptional service across various customer segments.

Kim

Hanemann, chief operating officer & president of PSE&G, expressed her appreciation to our customers for recognizing our efforts behind this remarkable achievement. "I'm grateful for our valued customers who ranked us so highly in customer satisfaction. Our customers' trust fuels our commitment to excellence in customer service. Thank you to our employees for your unwavering dedication to serving our customers."

This year's success builds on PSE&G's

PSE&G's track record having clinched first place in both electric and gas residential customers in the east large region in 2022 and winning the 2023 ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 22 consecutive years.



"This year's survey results clearly indicate PSE&G has been making real strides in improving overall customer satisfaction. By truly understanding their customers' changing expectations and proactively finding ways to improve their customers' experience, PSE&G should be proud for setting the pace and raising the bar for customer service expectations in their industry," said John Hazen, managing director of utility intelligence at J.D. Power.



This year, we created an internal customer council to promote a customer-centric culture throughout the company and improve the overall ease of doing business with PSE&G.

PSE&G. Improvements to the customer experience include an increased focus on communicating important information,expanded payment options, an updated mobile app, and the creation of new, streamlined processes for reporting issues such as downed trees or broken streetlights.

PSE&G further demonstrated its commitment to customer well-being by conducting webinars on emergency preparedness for both gas and electric business customers. As a trusted energy advisor, PSE&G partners with its business customers, especially during a time when many businesses are actively seeking to meet sustainability goals through energy efficiency programs.

Dave Johnson, chief customer officer, PSE&G, expressed his appreciation for the customers who recognized the hard work and dedication of the PSE&G team. "The survey results confirm our customers acknowledge and appreciate the service level improvements, exceptional electric service reliability and programs that bring value to their daily lives. This recognition is a testament to the extensive efforts we've made throughout the year," said Johnson.

PSEG's overarching vision is to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. This vision continues to drive PSE&G to offer sustainable and customer-focused energy solutions.

Overall satisfaction is examined by J.D. Power

J.D. Power across six factors in the 2023 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; customer care; and communications.

For more information about the Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit J.D. Power.

For more information about the Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, visit J.D. Power.

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G is the 2022 Edison Award recipient from the Edison Electric Institute. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 22 consecutive years. For the second consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2023

J.D. Power

named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential and business electric service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 16 consecutive years ( ).

Visit PSEG at :



