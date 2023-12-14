Doble Engineering And Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen Collaborate To Enhance Online Condition Monitoring For Dissolved Gas Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Calisto®

R9 next generation online monitor, now available through Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, combines infrared gas measurements with automated on-board calibration using water vapor

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Doble Engineering , a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced its collaboration with Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (MR), a leader in global energy technology. Through the collaboration, MR will act as a re-seller of Doble's Calisto® R9 Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) monitor, providing early fault detection and lifetime-accurate DGA diagnostics to more asset managers worldwide. The collaboration also enables customers to purchase MR's holistic transformer control, regulation and monitoring system ETOS® and the Calisto R9 as an integrated system.

An industry-first, U.S.-patented system that uses water vapor as a calibrant, allows the Calisto R9 to deliver accurate gas readings over the long haul without the maintenance costs associated with cylinders of consumable gas. ETOS enables users to analyze, evaluate and record all relevant operating data of their power transformers based on the function Asset Intelligence. Beyond the broad sensor portfolio from MR, ETOS can also include sensors from other manufacturers and combine all the signals in a centralized, intelligent edge system. The integration of the Calisto R9 and ETOS is a logical next step, bringing two groundbreaking products together.

"The growing demand for digitization and monitoring of power transformers increases the number of

ETOS systems worldwide and at the same time, the request from our customers for a wide solution range. Doble shares our commitment to providing utility teams with intelligent systems for a safe, economical and resilient power supply, making this collaboration a natural fit," said Roland Götz, Head of Innovation and Technology Automation at Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR).

"Nowadays, creating synergies between partners is important in order to offer operators and manufacturers the best possible support and non-proprietary interfacing to meet the challenges of the energy transition," continues Wilfried Breuer, Managing Director at Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR).

Calisto R9 reports hourly readings of all the key transformer fault gases. A new differential infrared photoacoustic spectroscopy (DIPAS) method provides accurate measurements of carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4) and ethane (C2H6). Hydrogen (H2) is measured using the sensitive and stable thermal-conductivity method that has been a differentiator for Calisto fault-detection monitors for more than 20 years.

"We are very proud that a century of knowledge in asset health and maintenance and deep experience in dissolved gas analysis made it possible to create a next-generation product that simplifies dissolved gas monitoring for utilities globally," said May Scally, Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Schaffer, a Doble company since 2017. "We look forward to being able to expand the reach of the Calisto R9 with MR and its pioneering monitoring system ETOS by offering it to more asset management teams worldwide."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with an established, trusted, leader in the space, whose products regulate 50% of the electricity produced worldwide, enabling us to expand our growing global footprint," added Matthew Carrara, President of Doble. "Together, we'll equip more asset management teams with the ability to identify and detect faults early through DGA and ultimately safeguard asset health and grid reliability."

Calisto R9 is produced at Doble's Morgan Schaffer facility in Montréal, Québec, Canada using world-class methodologies for lean-manufacturing and quality assurance. After-sales support and dedicated customer care will be available through certified MR representatives as well as Doble's international network of channel partners and affiliated companies.

For more information on the Calisto R9 online DGA monitor, please visit the website .

About Doble Engineering

The team at Doble ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble Engineering Company is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE ). For more information, visit: , follow us on X @doble

and connect on LinkedIn .

About Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (MR) plays an important role in the transmission and distribution of electrical energy: 50% of the electricity generated worldwide is controlled by MR products. Founded in Regensburg, Germany in 1868, MR is now in the sixth generation of majority family ownership. Currently, around 3,700 employees work at the Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH headquarters in Regensburg as well as in 41 associated companies and 28 countries.

We help our global customers – energy producers, public and industrial grid operators and transformer manufacturers – with intelligent systems to regulate load flow and power quality for a safe, economical and resilient power supply. We provide high-quality products such as on-load tap-changers and de-energized tap-changers, innovative sensors, automation technology and analytics, as well as an increasing number of digital solutions.

For more information, visit: , follow us on X @reinhausen_en and connect on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Doble Engineering Company